The Lee’s Summit Outlaws nearly made it two comeback victories.

Instead, they settled for a split in the first two games in the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Tournament.

After falling just short in a 6-5 loss to Omaha (Neb.) Gross Catholic in the opener, the Outlaws scored one run in the sixth inning and two in the top of the seventh to rally for a 3-2 victory over Renner (S.D.) Post 307.

Trailing 2-1 entering the seventh, Zane Ragland hit an RBI triple and then scored on Jeremy Root’s RBI single to put the Outlaws ahead 2-1.

Michael Calla Jr. then pitched a scoreless seventh to claim the win. Calla allowed no hits and one walk while striking out two in three innings of relief of Root, the starter.

Blake Marnholtz was 3-for-3 and Trevor Key drove in a run in the sixth.

The Outlaws took a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning in the first game, but Gross erupted for six runs to grab the lead.

The Outlaws scored two runs in the top of the seventh but fell one run short. Ragland was 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run, and Marnholtz was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Root added two hits and a run and Ben Kobel doubled and scored a run.