A longstanding Moberly tradition, the 18th Annual Independence Day 5k Run/Walk takes center stage in Rothwell Park come July 4 regardless of the weather conditions. Registrations are underway now for this major fundraiser to support Moberly High School's cross country program, as well as awarding $1,000 college scholarship to a Moberly graduating senior that has been a long distance runner.

Registration fee is $18 for those that commit by July 1, and the entry fee is $20 thereafter. The first 200 persons that have a paid their registration fee receives a t-shirt. Registration forms can be picked up at the Moberly Monitor-Index office weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or by contacting coordinator Todd Beaverson at 660-651-9320.

On-site registration and check-in at the Riley Pavilion begins at 7 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. The 3.1 mile route will remain the same as in years past along the paved roadway through Rothwell Park with both the start and finish line being close to where fence lines of Patrick Field and Meinert Field meets.

Participants will travel south along the roadway, cross Rothwell Park Lake Dam making their way toward Candy Cane City playground area. The route continues north through the park, making a left at Stone St. where persons will travel the entire length of the road making a loop, and then following the same path back to its starting point.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers of each age division. Food will be provided for all participants after they complete the course, and there were be gifts awarded as door prizes.

Last year's event attracted 106 participants and raised nearly $4,700 after expenses were paid reported Beaverson following the 2018 Independence Day 5k.

The overall top male runner a year ago was Alex Fincher with a time of 18:11 minutes, and the female winner was Isabella Ross at 22:59, both of Moberly.

The oldest male participant was 82-year old Charles Brazeale of Paris who has attended every Independence Day 5k Run/Walk held. The oldest female last year was JeanAnn Roth, 74, of Huntsville, who had participated in this event the past 16 years.