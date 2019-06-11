LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas added Iowa sharpshooter Isaiah Moss as a graduate transfer on Monday, strengthening its backcourt and providing a 3-point threat that the Jayhawks had been lacking on their roster.

Moss was a three-year starter for the Hawkeyes, averaging 9.2 points last season. He was second on the team in steals and fourth in assists while hitting 42.1% of his 3-pointers.

That mark from beyond the arc was the sixth best by an Iowa junior in school history.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self says the NCAA's recent decision to move the 3-point line back beginning next season made it crucial to add another deep threat. Self anticipates Moss will still shoot between 40 and 45%.

Moss joins a trio of newcomers in combo guards Isaac McBride and Christian Braun and swingman Tristan Enaruna. Those three will be freshmen this fall.