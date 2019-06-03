Moberly Post 6 Sixers returned home Sunday evening with a pair of baseball shutout victories atTrenton Post 31 Blue Jays, winning 13-0 in the opener that counted toward Senior American Legion AAA District 2 standings, and 7-0 in the second game in which neither outing went past the fifth inning.

Weather permitting, the Sixers (3-1) will have its 2019 summer season home opener Thursday, June 6 against Hannibal Post 55 with a double header starting at 6 p.m. at the Howard Hils Athletic Complex.

Next weekend, Moberly will host a round-robin series of games featuring legion teams from Green City, Scott City and Columbia participating. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday,June 8 the Sixers play Green City and on Sunday Moberly competes against Scott City at 1 p.m. and Columbia at 5 p.m.

Other games on Saturday will be played at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and on Sunday there will be a 3 p.m. contest amongst the other teams involved.

Game 1

Starting pitcher Bryce Taylor threw the first four innings of one-hit baseball to earn the win during Moberly's 13-0 victory at Trenton on Sunday. The Cairo hurler notched 10 strikeouts, walked two batters and he plunked one. His school teammate, Jack Prewett preserved the shutout tossing the fifth and recorded a pair of strikeouts and walks to finish off the Bluejays.

Trenton's Schwartz spoiled the combined no-hitter with his two-out single in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Post 6 of Moberly pushed six runs across the plate in the opening frame with the aid of Tel Wheeler's leadoff double, singles hit by Brett Miller and Josh Price, and the use of five walks. One run was added in the third and the remaining six tallies arrived in the top of the fifth.

Bruns went 2-3 at the plate for the Sixers. Thompson and Jimmy Layton also had one hit apiece.

Trenton pitchers Farmell and Schilling combined to issue 11 walks, yield seven hits and record five strikeouts.

Game 2

Like that of the opener, the second contest mirrored much like that of the first in which four Sixers pitchers combined to toss a 2-hitter in Moberly's 7-0 win against Trenton.

Jackson Truesdell from Huntsville fanned four of the six batters he faced during the two innings he spent on the mound, and he was credited with the win.

Prewett was the starting pitcher and gave up the two base hits, walked two batters and he struck out two as well. Brett Miller from Paris struck out the side in his relief appearance in the fourth inning, and Chad Stidham from Centralia closed out the game in the fifth recording three strikeouts and he walked one.

Moberly Sixers scored two runs in the second and five in the third inning.

Thompson led the team in hitting as he went 2-3. Prewett and Leyton Bain of Huntsville had the other two base hits.

Post 6 also benefitted from six walks that were issued, two hit batters and three errors committed by the Blue Jays.