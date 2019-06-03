Boonville Abstract out-hit Citizen’s Community Bank 13-6 and led from the first inning on for a 6-1 win Thursday night in Babe Ruth 8U softball at Lions park.

While scoring in every inning but one against CCB, Boonville Abstract came out and plated one run in the bottom half of the first and then sent two runs across in the third and three again in the fourth. CCB, meanwhile, scored its only run of the ballgame in the top half of the fourth.

Penny Hoff led the hitting attack in the game for BAB with three singles. Parker DeVillier, Addyson Goetze, Bella Hicks and Avery Schrick each had two singles while Presley DeVillier and Odette Hutchison added one single each.

For CCB, Morgan Baker and Olivia Zoeller each had two singles while Ella Viertel and Aubrey Shay finished the game with one hit each.

In the nightcap, Lady River Rats won a close game against C&R Market by a score of 2-1.

Although Lady River Rats out-hit C&R Market 6-5, it was C&R Market with the lead in the top half of the fourth after pushing across one run. Unfortunately for C&R Market, they had nothing to show for the rest of the game as Lady River Rats rallied with two runs in the bottom half of the fourth for the victory.

Lydia Friedrich and Kamryn Kottman each had two singles to lead all hitters for Lady River Rats. Brenna Adams and Katie Strodtman finished the game with one single each.

For C&R Market, Kennedy Chew doubled while Bergen Gregory, Genavive Kennedy, Blakley Baylor and Hallie Ball each had one single.





