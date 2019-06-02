ST. LOUIS — Hoping to throw a party The Gateway City has never seen, the Blues played their first Stanley Cup Finals home game in 17,924 days, or in simpler terms a little more than 49 years.

Instead, the gathering was one you hope to forget after a good night’s sleep. It was a party where the beer was warm and the only ones that showed up were from Boston. Yet, I’m sure no St. Louisan will forget this game for an unsettling 48 hours.

That’s because the Bruins jumped on the Blues with three first period goals and didn’t relent for a 7-2 win Saturday night in Game 3 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals at Enterprise Center.

Maybe more importantly, Boston takes control of the series at two games to one.

The loss means St. Louis will have to wait at least two more days to add its first home Stanley Cup Finals win in franchise history.

It’s a far cry from the team that created traffic getting off the 14th Street exit on I-64 for several hours before puck drop.

That’s an even further stretch from the 18,789 fans that packed into the former Kiel Center and took part in a pre-game hype session with enough lights and flashes that any rave would find sufficient.

Game 3 could be summed up like pledging a fraternity.

You pay too much money to be around a bunch of like-minded people for the best experience you never want to have again.

As any adversity comes, you hope for the end of your prospective time for the chance to be called an equal with the members that went through the same hardships as you.

Monday’s Game 4 will be the Blues chance to equalize the series against the heavier-pedigreed, six-time Stanley Cup champion Bruins.

“Our guys were just playing with more urgency,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It didn’t go our way the other night so, we respond. I fully expect (Monday) that the urgency level for us is going to have to be even higher because I suspect they’ll respond. That seems to be the way the series is headed.”

St. Louis’ chance to head back to Beantown with the series tied again could rest on the shoulders of rookie starlet Jordan Binnington, who despite 13 playoff wins that harkens memories of Patrick Roy in 1986, allowed five goals and mustered only 14 saves in 33 minutes of action.

There were a few goals that made Binnington look less like a machine with a glove and blocker and more just as a kid from Canada.

One stat that surely will change in Game 4 — Boston’s power play was 4-for-4 on four shots. Yep, you read that right. Cassidy couldn’t believe it either.

“My confidence level is really high,” Blues head coach Craig Berube said about Binnington’s chances of a bounce-back. “Five goals is enough. So, he’d seen enough and just wanted to pull him and get him ready for the next game.”

As a player, Berube was known for his tough-nosed way of finding trouble and being a pest that opponents hated, but the fans of the town he played for loved.

That grit was missing from the Blues play in Game 3 until it was too late. St. Louis’ game went like the fight scene in “Happy Gilmore” between Bob Barker and Adam Sandler, except the greatest game-show host of all time was wearing the Bruins jersey instead of the “Saturday Night Live” alum.

It was probably even more one-sided in favor of Boston. The price to win on Saturday was definitely wrong for the Bruins by all accounts.

Berube’s post-game press conference barely lasted two minutes. It’s like he was itching to get home and put down plans for how the Blues can throw that party they wanted, instead of sending the series back to Boston with a chance it doesn’t come back.

Of course, no Blues fan believes it’ll be another half-century before their team is four wins away from lifting the heaviest trophy in major professional sports — win or lose.

Just ask Jon Hamm, the St. Louis native and Emmy-award winning actor most famous for the TV Show “Mad Men” that ended in 2015.

Hamm, sporting a playoff beard never seen by Don Draper, spoke to the media before Game 3 and clearly has confidence in his favorite team. I doubt that’s changed with this result.

“Who cares what I think, I’m honestly like an actor that’s just a fan of the team. You can pull anybody off the concourse and they'll say the same thing,” Hamm said about his faith in the Blues. “But, I think that people are really in a different way this year — believers and I think it says a lot.”

Hamm added after Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, where the Blues lost by that now-infamous hand pass, they bounced back in an astounding way.

St. Louis’ players and fans alike will have that rebound opportunity on Monday, and to prove that party was inevitably delayed by two days.

“They’ve shown a remarkable ability to do that and I think a lot of that is Binnington’s ice-water Robocop whatever he is,” Hamm said about bouncing back. “But think it's also the guys on the team that are there for each other, they help each other out.”

eblum@columbiatribune.com

(573) 815-1811