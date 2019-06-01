Four Eastern Jackson County players will compete for Team Missouri in the Mo-Kan All-Star Softball Series beginning at 5 p.m. Monday at the Shawnee Mission District Softball Complex (6101 Maurer Road) in Shawnee, Kansas.

Team Missouri will take on Team Kansas in a best-of-three series, which will feature some of the top senior softball talent from the Kansas City area.

Abby Sciara and Easton Seib will represent Blue Springs South, which won the Class 4 state title last fall. Chloe Armstrong will represent Truman and Sydney Ross will represent Lee’s Summit North.

Blue Springs South coach Kristi Williams will serve as the head coach for Team Missouri. Raymore-Peculiar’s Jim Brown and Liberty’s Scott Howard will be assistant coaches.

Missouri lost the series last year, dropping two out of three games.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to coach the seniors and hopefully bring the trophy back to Missouri this year,” Williams said.

Tickets are $8 at the entrance.