AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY, MAY 31
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Satchel Paige Tournament
At Cleveland Park, Kansas City
6 p.m. — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Eagles
SATURDAY, JUNE 1
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament
At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia
10 a.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Jefferson City Post 5
3 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Washington (Mo.) Post 218
Satchel Paige Tournament
At Cleveland Park, Kansas City
Noon — Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. Kansas City Blues
SUNDAY, JUNE 2
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Sedalia Post 642/Warrensburg Post 131 Tournament
At Liberty Park Stadium, Sedalia
12:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Sedalia Post 642 Travelers
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs Rods Sports A’s vs. Lee’s Summit Outlaws
Satchel Paige Tournament
At Cleveland Park, Kansas City
Blue Springs Post 499 Fike vs. TBD
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s TV/radio highlights
Friday’s Television
• Golf: European Tour Belgian Knockout, 5 a.m., 9 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)
• Tennis: French Open, 5 a.m., 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Fencing: FIE Grand Prix: China, 6 a.m., OLY (208)
• Golf: Champions Tour Principal Charity Classic, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College baseball: NCAA: Coastal Carolina vs. Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• College baseball: NCAA: Southern at Mississippi State, noon, SEC (284)
• Golf: PGA The Memorial, 1:30 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Golf: U.S. Women’s Open, 1:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College baseball: NCAA: Duke vs. Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College baseball: NCAA: Clemson vs. Illinois, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Extreme sports: Snipes Skateboard Street Pro final, 4 p.m., OLY (208)
• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Arizona vs. UCLA, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College baseball: NCAA: Ohio State at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: Indianapolis, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College baseball: NCAA: Stony Brook at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• MLB: Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., MLB (272)
• College baseball: NCAA: Mercer at Georgia, 6 p.m., SEC (284)
• WNBA: Seattle at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Motorsports: ARCA Series: Pocono, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Swimming: FINA Champions Series: Indianapolis, 8 p.m., OLY (208)
• College softball: Women’s College World Series: Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• WNBA: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College baseball: NCAA: Cincinnati at Oregon State, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)
Friday’s Radio
• MLB: Royals at Texas, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)