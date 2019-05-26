Versailles athletes made the trip to Columbia for the Class 3 championships on Saturday looking to maximize all the work they put into the season. By the time it came to an end in the afternoon, the Tigers reached the podium in four different events.

It all came down to one final meet.

Versailles athletes made the trip to Columbia for the Class 3 championships on Saturday looking to maximize all the work they put into the season. By the time it came to an end in the afternoon, the Tigers reached the podium in four different events.

The Versailles girls finished tied for 28th in the team standings out of 70 teams with eight points as Trinity Catholic took the title with 118 points. The boys tied for 38th out of 77 teams while Trinity Catholic got the sweep with 100 points

“It is crazy and such an amazing opportunity to come back and finally show off all the hard work we’ve put in over the years,” said senior Carrie Hoffa who made her third straight appearance at state.

Hoffa had seen a change in throwing coaches during her four years as a Tiger and initially thinking it may be hard to adjust to any new coach, she was glad to finish her career with Beau Roseblock. The senior walked away earning her first state medal taking eighth in the shot put. A medal and All-State recognition is reserved for the top eight athletes in any event amongst a field of 16.

“It was amazing because I never thought I would be at this point,” said Hoffa who also advised others to never give up and keep working. “I think it was a switch for the better and I want to thank Coach Roseblock for everything and all the stuff he has ever put up with me.”

Junior Dallas Waller also reached the state podium as he finished fourth in the triple jump.

“It was really fun and nice coming out here to a big meet with guys that were in my realm of jumping far so it was good to compete with them,” he said.

“It was nice seeing the hard work pay off from the weight room in winter, working hard to get where I’m at right now and next year I’d like to win the thing.”

He was glad to get the boys’ side some recognition once again as well with 2018 graduate Jonathon Geier being the lone medalist for the team in the javelin last season. Now, it is all about moving up the podium as he enters his senior year.

“Just get ready, that’s all you can do. Hit the weight room hard and work 10 times harder than I did last year,” he said.

Gustafson had a busy meet at state as what was originally supposed to be a two-day event was condensed to a single day after a tornado ravaged through Jefferson City on Wednesday. She had the chance to win four different state medals in one day and walked away with two of them, placing fourth in the 200-meter dash while anchoring the 4x200 relay team that finished seventh.

She was glad to see her final 200-meter dash time was faster than the prelim time she started with in the beginning of the day. She also felt like she had to give a little extra effort for a senior teammate she has enjoyed running with the past three years.

“This being Allison’s last year at state and running with us, it also put a little more ‘oomph’ in me because I know I have to run well for her, my team and myself,” the junior stated.

The quartet, including Allison Taylor and fellow juniors Gracie Hamrick and Lauryn Shewmaker, had accomplished quite a bit over the past few years with a combined 17 appearances at state events including this season. Gustafson herself now owns nine state medals overall with one year left to go. Just before her freshman year, it was only Taylor and 2017 graduate Tessa Edgar who were representing the Tigers at state.

“You are hearing us in races and the medal podium so it can’t get much better than that other the winning and getting first,” Gustafson said. “Baby steps at a time. We want to first get solid ground before we go out and try to win everything, but that would be nice too.”

Gustafson will be motivated to improve her times, too, with the hopes of running in college. Whatever the final season has in store, she will not forget what has been accomplished with her teammates.

“I’m going to miss Lauryn, Allison and Gracie and we are all going to go different places and it is going to change, but I just have to keep running,” the junior posited.

“Chance is inevitable so I have to embrace it. What is going to happen is going to happen and I’m going to miss all my coaches and all my friends, but I’m just going to keep running.”

VERSAILLES GIRLS’ RESULTS

-Shot Put: Carrie Hoffa (8th) 37 feet and 1 inch

-300-Meter Hurdles: Allison Taylor (16th) 49.84 seconds

-200-Meter Dash: Keely Gustafson (4th) 25.4

-400-Meter Dash: Keely Gustafson (10th) 1:00.92

-4x100 Relay: Gracie Hamrick, Emma Geier, Lauryn Shewmaker and Allison Taylor (14th) 52.05

-4x200 Relay: Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (7th) 1:46.95

-4x400 Relay: Gracie Hamrick, Allison Taylor, Lauryn Shewmaker and Keely Gustafson (12th) 4:16.04

VERSAILLES BOYS’ RESULTS

-High Jump: Justin Hamrick (15th) 5-08

-Triple Jump: Dallas Waller (4th) 44-02 3/4

-400-Meter Dash: Coby Williams (10th) 51.63

-4x200 Relay: Maxwell Coleman, Mikhail Gulyayev, Dallas Waller and Coby Williams (14th) 1:33.65

-4x400 Relay: Colby Boicourt, Mikhail Gulyayev, Dallas Waller and Coby Williams (13th) 3:35.55