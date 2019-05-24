It has been an eventful week for Lee’s Summit North junior Keyon Mozee.

Last Saturday, he qualified for state in three events as he won the 100-meter dash and helped the 4x100 relay team take second and the 4x200 team finish first at the Class 5 Sectional 3 meet at Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon.

On Sunday, the speedy junior changed his verbal commitment to play football for Miami (Ohio) University to Kansas State as a running back/receiver.

“I like the coaches and I like the atmosphere,” Mozee said of switching to Kansas State. “I like how they handle themselves. I think they have a good program and I want to be a part of it.”

Mozee helped the Broncos football team to one of its best years in program history. North had a 9-3 record and made it to the Class 6 state quarterfinals. He had 115 carries for 957 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 271 yards and four TDs while playing in a three-back rotation with Ontario Russell and John Eldridge.

“I wanted to prove a point. I wanted to prove I was worth something,” Mozee said. “I am a speed back, but I proved I could use power, too.”

He said Kansas State wants to get him on the field as soon as possible and he will be used as a running back and a slot receiver.

“They want to get me in open space and create mismatches for defense,” Mozee said.

In track, Mozee has emerged as one of the best sprinters in the state. At districts, he finished with a school-record time of 10.58 seconds. In sectionals, he ran it in 10.74.

“He’s an exceptionally gifted athlete,” North track coach Eric Davis said. “He’s been working on his starts and that’s been paying huge dividends. Things are coming together for him. I am really not surprised. We expect him to run these kinds of times.”

At the Class 5 state track meet on Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia, Davis said Mozee will be facing stiff competition.

“He’s going to have to run a perfect race, and I think he’s capable of doing that,” Davis said. “There’s some serious speed in the state. He’s not the fastest guy in the state. The fastest is a guy from Hazelwood West. His name is Justin Robertson.”

Mozee embraces the challenge.

“I like it,” he said. “It pushes me to see how good I can be. I want to compete against people better than me.”

Mozee will be teaming with Dubem Okonkwo, Donnell Dye and Nyles Thomas in the 4x200; and will be running with Eldridge, Okonkwo and Thomas in the 4x100.

“We are going out there to dominate anyone who lines up next to us,” Mozee said.