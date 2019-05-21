Fort Osage’s Gavyn Monday crossed the finish line at the Class 5 Sectional 4 track and field meet at William Chrisman High School Saturday and immediately looked for someone to hug.

The senior had just stunned a star-studded 400-meter field with a first-place time of 49.94 seconds to not only punch his ticket to next week’s state competition in Jefferson City, but assure himself first-class status.

As soon as the race became official, members of the Fort Osage team and Indian coaches mobbed Monday, who was overcome by his performance.

“I know what you’re thinking, where did that come from?” quipped Monday, who also turned in a fourth-place finish in the 100 (11.07) and narrowly missed in the 200 with a fifth-place finish. “I’m asking myself that question, too. I’ve been trying to break 50 (seconds) all season and I guess I picked the right time to do it.”

Lee’s Summit West topped Rockhurst 105.5 to 95 for the boys team crown. Chrisman was ninth with 31 points, Fort Osage 10th with 29 and Truman 12th with 14. The top four finishers from each race advance to state.

What pleased Monday even more is that his Fort Osage teammate, Ben Preston, finished fourth in a time of 52.95 seconds to join him at state.

“I’m so happy for Ben,” Monday said. “We both picked the right time to have one of our best meets.”

Fort Osage boys coach Eric Holmes was not surprised by their success.

“Two guys who have worked hard all season and they came up big today,” Holmes said. “We all knew Gavyn was capable of breaking 50 (seconds) and he got it done today.”

• The Class 5 rain-delayed sectional also featured two outstanding performance by Chrisman senior Tony Hilton, who set personal best marks in the triple jump and long jump to qualify for state.

Hilton was seeded seventh in the triple jump and jumped 43 feet, 1 inch to take fourth place on Saturday. On Monday, when the meet continued following Saturday’s rain postponement, he jumped 20-5 to finish third in the long jump. He was seeded eighth in that event.

“Tony’s seeded seventh and eighth and is going to state, how cool is that?” asked Chrisman coach and meet host Tyler Rathke. “It just shows you what you can do if you really work hard and put your mind to it.”

Chrisman’s David Toese finished third in the discus with a throw of 155-1.

“Unfortunately, the discus was (Monday) and they had to throw in the rain,” Rathke said. “We’re looking for big things from David at state.”

• Truman sophomore Christopher Rhodes finished third in the triple jump with a 43-7.5 effort.

“Thrilled for Christopher,” Truman coach Marcus Summers said. “He got off a big jump and we’re hoping he gets off some more big jumps at state.”