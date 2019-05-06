For the second time in 14 years, André Bell is parting ways with Moberly Area Community College men's head basketball coach Patrick Smith.

On Friday, May 5 a press release issued by the athletic department at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville, Tenn. Announced that former MACC Greyhounds associate head coach Bell was hired as a men's assistant coach for the NCAA Division I Golden Eagles program starting with the 2019-2020 college term.

Bell will serve under Tennessee Tech head coach John Pelphrey, who is a newcomer himself being hired April 12, as they take over a Golden Eagles program that finished with an overall 8-23 record this past season and compete in the Ohio Valley Conference.

André Bell first developed a bond with coach Smith when he played college basketball under him at Bemidji State University, Minn. from 2005-2008. After college graduation Bell followed Smith at Trinity Valley CC, Texas to be on the coaching staff from 2008-12, and again when Smith came to Moberly from 2012-14.

After that Greyhounds season ended, Bell returned to his hometown of Chicago to be a prep assistant varsity boys basketball coach at St. Rita High School for two seasons and then returned to MACC and serve three more years on the Greyhounds coaching staff again under Smith.

The Moberly Greyhounds recently posted a 28-7 record while winning a conference and NJCAA Division I Region 16 tournament championship, a District 4 title and qualified for the national tournament.

Bell has two sons, André Jr., 16, and Keandré, 6.

