Marceline's girls' track team is once again the class of the Lewis & Clark Conference.

The Tigers travelled to Edina on Monday for the conference meet, and the girls defeated runner-up Salisbury by 75 points. The boys finished third behind Fayette and host Knox County.

Abbey Kussman continued her open 400 dominance with a 1:00.95, nearly five seconds better than the second fastest. She also finished second in the 200.

Sarah Kussman and Renee Sinclair went one-and-two in the 100-meter hurdles and were separated by just four-hundredths of a second. Sarah Kussman finished at 16.63, and both girls recorded personal records in the event. They finished second and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Sarah Kussman's 10 feet won the pole vault by two feet over teammate Chloee Dorrell, and Sinclair won both the long and triple jump at 15 feet, five inches, and 33 feet, four inches, respectively.

Abbey Kussman, Ramzee Bruner, Kenzie Stahl, and Jaylea Bixenman won the 4x400 at 4:26. Bixenman and Bruner finished top two in the high jump, both clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.

Rhea Krumpleman was second in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs.

On the boys' side, senior Hayden Dorrell won the pole vault by a foot-and-a-half at 12 feet, six inches. Freshman Wyatt Molloy won the 800 with a personal-record time 2:17.

Nick Cain finished second in the 300-meter hurdles, and Logan Swanson was second in both the 1600 and 3200-meter runs. The Tigers' 4x800 team finished second.

Marceline heads for the district track meet in Monroe City on Saturday at 9 a.m.