Rudy Yutzy, Aidan Zimmerman of Hornets finish 1-2 in boys' pole vault, while Lady Hornets' Kennedy Corzette wins girls' vault and Abby Jones the discus throw May 2, 2019

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ girls’ and boys’ track-and-field squads both finished third in the team standings of the Irish Relays meet hosted by St. Joseph: Lafayette Thursday (May 2, 2019).

CHS’ Hornets got essentially half (46) or their 94 total team points from three events – the pole vault, discus throw and 400-meters dash as they finished 27 points behind meet champion Kansas City: Hogan Prep (121) and 17 back of runnerup Maryville (111).

Led by field event victories from juniors Abby Jones in the discus throw and Kennedy Corzette in the pole vault, the CHS girls scored more points (110) than the boys, but were farther back of the team champion. Trenton racked up an impressive 156 points in the 10-schools meet, well ahead of second-place Lawson (121-1/2).

The Lady Hornets’ Jones flung the discus 107’9” to claim the top spot, while Corzette was the only distaff competitor to clear the bar at 7’6”.

While they each had a first place, the Chillicothe girl producing the most team points again was senior hurdler Kylee Larson. She was second in both hurdles races and also was on the third-place 400- and 1,600-meters relay squads, generating 19 team points, two more than junior Jordan Hibner contributed with a second in the 400-meters run, third in the long jump, and being in the same relays as Larson.

Hornets Rudy Yutzy and Aidan Zimmerman posted a 1-2 finish, respectively, in the pole vault and 2-3 showings came from Isaak Rasche and Kaleb Mullikin, respectively, in the 400-meters dash and Damarcus Kelow and Luke Hopper, respectively, in the discus throw.

Yutzy was the only vaulter to get over 9’6” after he and Zimmerman were the only two to clear 9’.

Freshman Kelow, who had a totally-unexpected breakout flinging the discus during junior-varsity competition in the previous week’s Midland Empire Conference Championships, proved his 137’7” effort there was not a fluke. He took second Thursday with a best throw of 137’3”, about five feet farther than Hopper as the CHS junior claimed third.

On the track, Rasche toured the track in the 400 in 51.55 seconds, 0.21 behind the winner from Independence: Van Horn and exactly a half-second faster than fellow Hornet Mullikin.

Mullikin wound up the meet as the CHS boys’ top individual scorer, adding a fourth place in the triple jump and participation on second- (1,600) and third-place (800) relay squads to his finish in the 400. All together, he netted 14-1/2 points for the Hornets.

Chillicothe’s thinclads will wrap up their regular season Tuesday in the Benton Relays at St. Joseph before competing at their Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II home in the Class 3 District 8 meet Saturday, May 11.