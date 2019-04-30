Moberly High School senior Landen Graves is taking his hard-nose football skills to the college level next fall as he signed a letter of intent Friday to play football while attending NCAA Division III Westminster College at Fulton.

“It's a nice looking campus having a lot of nice people, and I met some of their professors and they seem to be nice along with the coaching staff. One of the big things that attracted me to go there is that I will have the chance to play football again with Ben Heimann (2018 MHS graduate),” Landen said. “Coaches told me I could be starting out as one of the special teams player and then will work my way into another position. But right now I don't know if it will be running or playing defense.”

Graves played a big role both offensively and defensively for the Spartans, that finished with an overall record of 8-4 last fall under Moberly head football coach Cody McDowell.

The son of Amanda Embree garnered nearly 10 yards on every handoff as he rushed for 801 yards on 83 carries this past fall, and he caught seven passes that netted 73 yards. Landen led the team in touchdowns with 13 rushing and one passing reception.

From his linebacker position, Graves was the second leading tackler on defense with 66 total tackles, including 46 solo. Eight of his tackles went for a loss, and he recovered one fumble and made one interception his senior year.

“My most memorable football game was in my junior year when we beat Hannibal in districts. The atmosphere with all the fans and the intensity level of the game was crazy. Moberly hasn't won too many football games against Hannibal over time, but that game was ours. It felt really good to beat them,” Graves said. “Hannibal got to us on their first drive of the game, went down the field and scored. We were pretty mad. But we came together, determined not to let that get to us and we did not want to give up another touchdown on them. We started to dominate from there on and piled on the points.”

“Another big game was in that same year against Mexico. It was a low scoring game that we won,” Graves added. “But what I remember most is when their quarterback pitched the football, it hit the ground and I scooped it up and ran about 60 yards for a touchdown.”

Landen plans to pursue a degree in secondary education and become a high school football coach.