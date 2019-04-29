Pole vaulters Molly Greene and William Sells of Moberly both were tops in their respective events Friday and were among several highlights achieved by the Spartans track & field program at the Don Dobson Track Invitational held at Fulton High School.

After about a two-week absence from competition to nurse an ankle injury, Greene returned to her vaulting from to win the girls pole vault reaching 10-foot six inches over the bar, and Sells was best among all male athletes topping 13-feet.

Meanwhile, sophomore Isabella Ross celebrated two first place efforts in girls long distance running. Ross championed both the 800m run (2:31.26) and the 3200m run (13:04.24).

Moberly also celebrated seven other first place finishes at this track event in Fulton.

The Lady Spartans 200m relay unit was first to cross the finish line at 1:56.43, and the boys team was also first at 1:35.73.

Moberly produced a 1-2 finish in the boys' 110m hurdles with Katranides Owens time of 16.01 seconds and Will Larue at 17.15. Larue had a first place time of 47.14 in the 300m hurdles.

In the team standings, the Spartan boys emerged as champions among six schools as their 177 points out-distanced second place finisher Boonville by 62. The Moberly girls placed a close second to Blair Oaks with their 123.5 points compared to the Falcons' score of 134.

Weather permitting Moberly High School is scheduled to host the North Central Missouri Conference Track Championship Meet on Friday, May 3. This would be the Spartans only home track meet of the 2019 spring season.

Here is a look at Moberly track athletes that finished within the top four of their respective events at the Don Dobson Track Invitational, along with their time/distance.

To view the complete results visit the website trxctiming.com and access the appropriate link name of the track event.

Girls Second Place

Hillary Bloss in the discus (103-01). The 100m relay team's time was 54.39 seconds.

Boys Second Place

Jon Ewing in the high jump (5'08). Clayton Briscoe in the long jump (21-10). Toby Short in the triple jump (42-07.75). Andrew Huff in the discus (124-10). Briscoe in the 100m dash (10.82). Fincher in the 3200m run (10:59.67).

Spartans 100m relay time was 46.12 seconds.

Girls Third Place

The 800m relay team's time was 11:16 minutes. Cheyenne Lea in the 400m dash (1:08.45).

Boys Third Place

Tyler Webb in the discus (123-03). Moberly's 800m relay team (9:29). Alex Fincher in the 800m run (2:20.20). Owens in the 200m dash (24.67).

Girls Fourth Place

Mickael Craig in the triple jump (30-07). Sophia Powell in the shot put (26-08.50).

Moberly's 400m relay team (4:41.20).

Boys Fourth Place

Short in the long jump (21-04). Huff in the shot put (41-08). Hunter Martin in the javelin (92-03). Aidan Hannam in the 400m dash (54.81).

Jacksyn Miller in the 200m dash (24.72).

The Spartans 400m relay team (3:45.18).