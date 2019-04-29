Moberly Area Community College women’s head basketball coach Hana Haden on Friday reported her third signee to the 2019-2020 class in 5’3 point guard Kori Tomlin.

“I’ve watched Kori play since her freshman year in high school. I knew she was going to be a very special player because her basketball IQ and her natural feel for the game has always been ahead of most players her age,: coach Haden stated. “She is a true point guard, meaning she is a floor leader and she makes everyone around her better. I’m very excited to finally get to coach her.”

Tomlin has been a four year starter at Cardinal Ritter Preparatory High School in St. Louis, Missouri. Her senior season she averaged 10 points, nearly 5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. She was named First-Team All-Conference and the conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Tomlin, who is an honor roll student, was also selected to represent the St. Louis region in the Missouri Challenge which features the top senior players in the state.