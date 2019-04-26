Heading into the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, it seemed like former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock was assuredly going to be drafted.

While many mock drafts had his stock up and down the first round, most had him among the first 32 picks. Instead, Lock, who was in attendance for the draft, fell out of the first round when the night ended.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was the first overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals, as expected, but things changed from there. The New York Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones as the sixth pick and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was picked 15th by the Washington Redskins.

Each of those selections left Lock, who threw for 3,498 yards, 28 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, waiting throughout the first round.

Lock could still be selected early in the second round. Here are a look at the teams that might draft Lock in the second day of the draft.

Oakland Raiders: Many thought the Oakland Raiders would draft Lock with one of their two late first-round picks. Instead, the Raiders went with running back Josh Jacobs with the No. 24 pick and safety Johnathan Abram with the No. 27 pick. The Raiders have the third pick of the second round, No. 35 overall, and could take Lock there if they want a quarterback to compete with Derek Carr.

Denver Broncos: Though the Broncos passed on Lock twice in the first round, don’t rule out their interest in the Lee’s Summit native. The Broncos have the ninth pick of the second round, No. 41 overall, and could possible move up if they want Lock. As we’ve reported many times, general manager John Elway is very familiar with Lock and was at the Tigers regular-season finale against Arkansas. In that game, Lock threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while adding two touchdowns on the ground.

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals took offensive tackle Jonah Williams in the first round to protect Andy Dalton, but it’s not impossible to see the Bengals taking a quarterback. Cincinnati finished last in the AFC North last season and could be looking to replace Dalton soon if things don’t change soon for a team led by offensive weapons AJ Green, John Ross and Joe Mixon.

Green Bay Packers: The Packers were linked to Lock in the first round after he visited the team last week. Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger and has had health issues. If new head coach Matt LaFluer wants to look into the future, the Packers could draft Lock and sit him behind Rodgers. Green Bay has the 11th pick in the second round, No. 44 overall.