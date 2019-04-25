The Lee’s Summit North boys tennis team showed that it has some pretty good doubles team.

The Broncos took three out of four division to take first place with 46 points in the Mike VanBecelaere Memorial Doubles Tournament Wednesday at North.

Lee’s Summit West (42) took second, Grain Valley (26) took third, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (12) was sixth and Truman (8) finished seventh.

In A flight, Joe Hammerly and Matthew DeBacker took second after falling to West 8-6 in the championship match. In the B flight, Nick Mathis and Logan Leslie defeated West 8-3 to take first place. In the C flight, Lukas Parrish and Michael Welch overcame a 3-0 deficit in the finals to win 8-4 over the Titans. Grant Idoux and AJ Maupin won their 8-2 finals match against West to take first in the D flight.

For Grain Valley, Joel Florida and Trent Tarrants went 2-1 to take fifth in the A flight; Dean Mobley and Bryson Martin went 2-1 to take third in the B flight; Jesse Arnold and Triston Whitton went 2-1 to take fifth in the C flight; and Brady Slater and Connor Smith went 2-1 to take third in the D flight.

“The big thing for us is Mobley is really starting to play well,” Grain Valley coach Randy Draper said. “He’s coming on and is really helping our team. He’s made a big jump the past two weeks.”

LIBERTY NORTH 9, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 0: The Bears ran into a buzzsaw as they fell to the Eagles Wednesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

In singles play, No. 2 Adam Hamilton and No. 5 Jakob Scott came the closest to wins as they both fell 10-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Brandon Kuhlman and Jordan Twenter fell 8-4.

"Today, we really struggled to put the balls away where we had chances to win points,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “We seemed content to lob balls and play defensive tennis. You just can't give talented players like those guys at Liberty North extra chances to get behind balls with more power. We've got to make sure over the next few matches that making opponents reset their feet is a priority."