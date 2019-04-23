The Truman baseball team got a little revenge Monday.

In the Patriots’ first meeting with Lee’s Summit on March 27, the host Tigers rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Truman 5-4.

In Monday’s Suburban Large Seven matchup, the host Patriots scored two runs in the fourth inning and Kyler Barnett pitched a complete game to claim a 2-1 victory on Senior Day.

“It is always nice to get a conference win at home, but it is especially sweet when you can do it on Senior Day with the group of kids I have in this senior class,” Truman coach Corey Lathrom said. “All eight seniors contributed in one way or another, either with a base hit or defensive play.

“This game is also a character defining win after a tough loss at Lee's Summit earlier in the season. We thought we had our first conference win but lost in the bottom of the seventh, so it was nice to see us show a little toughness today and win another close ballgame.”

Barnett allowed just five hits, two walks and one unearned run while striking out five in seven innings for the win.

Josh Patrick’s RBI triple scored Barnett and Patrick scored on a Jaden Evans sacrifice fly in the fourth to put the Patriots ahead 2-1.

“Kyler helped himself out of a jam with a really nice play on a pop-up, which he turned into a double play by getting the runner out at first,” Lathrom said of the senior pitcher, who also had two hits. “Cam Lusso made a few nice plays in left field as well.”

BELTON 7, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 1: William Chrisman failed to convert nine hits into runs in a Suburban Middle Seven home loss Monday.

Belton scored two runs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead and pulled away late.

Ralph Covington went 3-for-3 with a double and scored Chrisman’s lone run in the fifth to make it 4-1. Dawson Herl was 2-for-3 and Mathew Miller doubled.

On Friday, Chrisman couldn’t recover Summit Christian Academy scoring seven runs in the first three innings in a 12-5 non-conference loss..

Miller, Chrisman’s starting pitcher, was hurt by six errors as he took the loss. He tossed three innings and allowed eight runs (two earned).

On offense, Herl was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a stolen base, and Seth Gossett was 2-for-4 with a double.

Chrisman scored a run in the top of the third inning to pull within 5-4 but Summit Christian scored three in the bottom of the third and added two each in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.

OLATHE EAST 2, BLUE SPRINGS 0: Wildcat pitcher Aiden Smith tossed a gem, but his defense didn’t back him up in a loss to Olathe East in the River City Classic Friday in Lawrence, Kan.

The Hawks scored two runs in the third inning and that’s all they needed. Smith allowed two runs on three hits, walked four and struck out four, but was still saddled with the loss.

Mitchell Smith and Payton Schmidt each had a hit.

“Aiden threw great. We have to do a better job at the plate,” Blue Springs coach Tim McEliigott said.

The Wildcats also fell in their second Friday game, falling 5-2 against Blue Valley Northwest. Blue Springs scored one run in the first inning and one in the second to take a 2-0 lead. The Huskies score one in the bottom of the second, two in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Ethan Broker was the losing pitcher, allowing five runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings. Mitchell Smith had a hit, a run and a stolen base to pace Blue Springs.

“We did a good job getting on base with seven walks,” McElligott said. “We have to execute better with runners on base and especially in scoring position.”

Blue Springs (6-19) won its final game in the tournament, defeating Blue Valley Southwest 6-1. The Wildcats had a four-run third inning to build a cushion.

Tanner Martin pitched a complete game for the win. He allowed just one unearned run on two hits, walked four and struck out four.

On offense, Trevor Blackwell was 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs; Andrew Garry was 2-for-2 with a double and two stolen bases, Martin had an RBI triple and Mitchell Smith was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

“Got some timely hits and Tanner was great on the mound,” McElligott said.

PARK HILL SOUTH 11, FORT OSAGE 2: Indians pitcher Jaden Melissinas got his first start of the season and allowed four earned runs in a loss to the Panthers during a non-conference game Friday.

Sam Carlson recorded three hits and Riley Christiansen and Blake Williams each got their first varsity hits for the Indians (6-13).

“We hit into some bad luck tonight with some hard ground balls and line drives right at them,” Fort Osage coach Todd Bissell said. “We played a lot of young guys and saw some good things from kids who will be a big part of the program over the next few years.”