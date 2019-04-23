Improved team score by 11 shots from previous Monday's Midland Empire Conference Championships on same St. Joseph Country Club course, but stayed 111 shots behind champion KC: St. Pius X

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It was a mixed-bag of results for the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS golf Hornets in Monday’s (April 22, 2019) Bishop LeBlond Invitational Tournament on the St. Joseph Country Club course.

Their 423 low-4 team score was a 9-strokes improvement over what they shot on the same layout in the Midland Empire Conference Championship exactly a week earlier, but, facing six of the same teams plus a few others, they still finished precisely 111 strokes behind champion Kansas City: St. Pius X.

While the host team had the tourney medalist in 2-times state runnerup Hank Lierz, whose 1-under-par 70 was two shots lower than his league-tourney score, St. Pius X’s better depth – it had three of the top five individual rounds – allowed it to better BLHS’ Golden Eagles by 20 strokes, 312-332.

Chillicothe cut its team score by nine, having the same four “scoring” players it had at the MEC tourney, even though its fifth lineup member was different Monday.

Whereas no Hornet shot lower than 104 a week earlier, both Colby Gillespie and Spencer Shira were better than that in the Bishop LeBlond Invitational.

Gillespie, carrying CHS’ best season average into the action at 97.6 strokes per 18 holes, didn’t quite match that, but came close. The sophomore stayed in double figures this time with a 48-51–99, a hefty 12 shots better than he scored in the conference event on the same course.

Shira cut even more strokes off his MEC tourney score, dropping 14 from 117 on April 15 to 103 Monday.

However, going the opposite direction were C.J. WIlliams with his 110 and Gage Lemur with his 111.

Not used for CHS’ team scoring in Monday’s tournament was Dalton Ripley, who shot a 121.

No Chillicothe player ranked among the 30 best scores in the tournament. The Hornets’ team total ranked them ninth among the 11 full teams.

The Hornets are due to play in another tournament, this one at Savannah, this Thursday (April 25).