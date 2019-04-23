The William Chrisman girls soccer team earned its fourth mercy-rule victory of the season in a 10-0 win over Winnetonka Monday in a non-conference contest.

Tierra Lopez led Chrisman (10-2) with a hat trick to lead the Bears, who improved to 10-2 overall.

Emma Gervy added one goal and three assists; Kate Laughlin had a goal and an assist; Kayli Perez had two goals; Celeste Cummins, Elizabeth Eppert, Jamelia Sims each had one goal; Allison Cook and Hunter Taylor had one assist each.

On Saturday, the Gervy scored two goals to lead the Bears to a 6-1 victory over North Kansas City in the third-place game of the Northtown Tournament at Staley High School.

Gervy scored in the ninth minute and Cummins added a goal in the final minute of the first half to make it 2-0 at the intermission.

Sims, Gervy, Lopez and Laughlin each added a second-half goal. Eppert had two assists and Lopez and Perez each added an assist.

OAK GROVE 3, SUMNER 0: Jordan Hall scored two goals as Oak Grove downed Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner to open the Kansas City Cup at Van Horn High School.

Annika Holtorf added a goal as the Panthers improved to 12-2 overall and 1-0 in the tournament.