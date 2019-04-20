In roughly three weeks, the Moberly Parks & Recreation Department will enter its busiest time of the year in terms of public participation with summer ball league season taking place at the Howard Hils Athletic Complex where hundreds of youth ranging from 4-year olds to age 20 are participating.

Jacob Bunten, HHAC supervisor, said his work crews are busily rushing to get all eight of its regular ball fields and its two makeshift grass areas used for tee-ball action ready for summer use.

Some Moberly Midget League baseball games will start as early as the second week of May while most all other programs will have its first pitch delivered the week of the Memorial Day weekend. All summer ball leagues are scheduled to end by the third week of July.

“As far as league numbers, I don’t have Midget Leagues or Optimist numbers. Our (parks & rec) league numbers are slightly down from last year total of 27 teams in the leagues,” said Bunten on Thursday. “This year, we have 24, but that doesn’t include adult slow-pitch softball yet, so that number may increase if we get enough teams for a league.”

The MPRD recreational leagues consist of five teams enrolled in age 8U Coach Pitch-; four teams in the age10U Live-Pitch; eight teams involved in the age 12U Modified Non-Competitive; and six teams playing in the age 14U Competitive division reported Bunten.

During times of inclement weather this summer, persons can consider calling the MPRD Hotline Number of 263-4856 after 4 p.m. to listen to a recorded message and learn if ball games will be delayed or cancelled due to rainy weather or wet field conditions.

Improvement are being made at both Meinert Field and Patrick Field within Rothwell Park, as well as the ball field located at Fox Park. The infield areas of these fields will soon be replaced with a new 60/40 mixture of sand to silt/clay ratio in an effort to provide better water drainage and playing surface.

There is only one softball tournament that's not affiliated with any of the MPRD's regular ball leagues taking place at the complex this summer. The Glory Softball Classic returns June 1-2 which is organized by Tim Price. Last year the event attracted 44 teams with games being played on six fields at the complex, and also some at both Meinert and Patrick fields.

“Ive had multiple people approach me about putting on tournaments over the summer, but nothing else is on the books yet,” Bunten added.

Basketball enthusiasts that come to the complex to play ball will be greeted with a new hardcourt surface that is expected to be ready for use by May 1.

Patrons visiting the complex to watch ball games this summer will have the opportunity to ride a courtesy cart back and forth from the parking lot to their designated ball field. Volunteers sign up in advance at the MPRD office to drive a courtesy cart for a designated number of hours week nights when games are being played to transport persons in need of a ride. Office phone is 269-8705, ext. 2040. The courtesy cart program is a free service targeted to transport senior adults or persons having a physical disability as a priority, while all others are welcome.

Visitors to the athletic complex today will find solar panels being installed immediately east of the main entrance way off Highway 24. Last December, the City of Moberly entered a 20-year lease contract with MC Power Co. to install solar panels at 19 city locations, including the complex. The solar panels will provide power to designated business needs within the city government as well as provide a longterm cost savings to the city operations budget.

A few weeks after the summer ball season is completed, additional work will resume on the extra parking area located at the northern edge of the complex, west of the main entrance, in which asphalt will be installed to replace the dirt surface parking area Bunten said.