

New Westran AD

Aaron O’Laughlin has been named to replace Matt Burton as the activities/athleitc director of the Westran Public School District starting with the 2019-2020 school year. The Westran board of education made its decision at the March business meeting.

O’Laughlin has been a physical education teacher at the high school and serves as varsity head football coach. He will continue to coach the Hornets football team.

Burton, a 1988 Westran High School graduate, is retiring after serving the school district for 25 years.



Soccer Spartans Lose

Moberly Lady Spartans soccer team lost a tough 1-0 home game to Kirksville in overtime.

With about 1:45 left in regulation, Moberly goalkeeper Katherine Hager made a diving stop on a Kirksville penalty kick to keep the game scoreless and force an extra period to be played.

The Lady Spartans (3-11-1, 2-3 North Central Missouri Conference) will host Marshall on Monday, and they travel Tuesday to play at Hannibal.



Madison shutout by La Plata 15-0

Madison baseball team was on the wrong end of a 15-0 decision last Wednesday.

La Plata High School senior Gunnar McHenry pitched a perfect game, recording six strikeouts in the four inning contest.

Madison plays Monday at Atlanta.