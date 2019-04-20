The Lee’s Summit North boys tennis team fared well in the Smith-Cotton Invitational Friday.

The doubles team of Joe Hammerly and Matthew DeBacker went 4-0 to take first place in doubles. They defeated teammates Lukas Parrish and Michael Welsh 8-5 in the championship match.

In singles play, Nick Mathis and Grant Idoux finished second and third, respectively. They both lost to Lee’s Summit West’s Hogan Stoker. Logan Leslie took fifth after going 4-1.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 5, BLUE SPRINGS 4: The Wildcats had some close losses and that led to a Suburban Big Six Conference defeat to the Panthers Thursday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Luke David and Dylan Shryer won 8-4. In singles David won 10-2, Shryer won 10-0 and No. 5 Daniel Gordon won 10-7. Carson Rothove (11-9), Josh Gordon (10-8) and Jake Reed (10-7) narrowly lost their matches.