Six of Maryville's runs in its April 15, 2019, 7-3 victory in Pony Express Tournament's opening round were unearned as Chillicothe made multiple errors

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS' baseball Hornets out-hit first-round foe Maryville 9-5 in their opening game in the annual Pony Express Tournament Monday (April 15, 2019), but undercut themselves with fielding and baserunning foul-ups, leading to a 7-3 loss.

CHS lost three runners on the bases and committed four errors, leading to six unearned MHS runs.

The defeat at St. Joseph’s Bartlett Park field dropped CHS’ record to 4-7 entering Tuesday’s consolation-semifinal game against Cameron. Regardless of the result of that contest, they’ll be slated to play at Bartlett Park field again tomorrow, either in the 4:30 p.m. consolation game or 6:30 p.m. seventh-place tilt.

Playing as the visiting team Monday, the Hornets put their three of their first four batters of the game on base, but, because one was picked off, they did not score.

After starting pitcher Mason Baxter blanked the hot Spoofhounds, winners of six of their last seven after beating CHS, he was given a lead in the top of the third, but it easily could have been larger than the 1-0 it was.

With one out, Jaden Winder singled to right-center field and Westley Brandsgaard double to left. However, Winder ended up trapped between third and home on the Maryville relay toward home plate and was tagged out. The brothers Ward – Kam and Brock – then salvaged something from the threat, each singling to chase Brandsgaard home. After a walk loaded the bases, Spoofhounds starting and winning pitcher Adam Becker stranded them with a strikeout.

Baxter didn’t protect the lead long as he started going Maryville’s lineup a second time.

Back-to-back doubles to begin the home third immediately tied the game, but a 2-outs fielding error by Chillicothe not only let the lead run score, it was followed by a 2-runs double, making it 4-1, ’Hounds.

Another CHS error with two outs let Maryville add two runs in the fourth and a third Hornets hiccup allowed the seventh and final MHS run to score in the fifth off reliever Dawson Wheeler.

Chillicothe, which thwarted itself in its fourth by having a runner thrown out trying to steal second in a first-and-third, none-out situation, tried unsuccessfully for a last-gasp comeback in the seventh.

A hit batter leading off, an error, and Brock Ward’s hit to left cut the gap from six to four. However, a double-play grounder and popup quickly short-circuited the threat and left Chillicothe with its third loss in four days.

Statistically, freshman B. Ward’s two hits and three runs batted in led the Chillicothe attack. K. Ward and Baxter joined him in having two hits and Brandsgaard scored twice. Brandsgaard and Bradley Riley each swatted a double.

Wheeler worked two hitless innings after replacing losing hurler Baxter (0-3). The two combined to strike out five and walk three, while hitting one.