Blank Cameron 5-0 on road for fourth-straight win in four days. CHS has 17 goals in those four matches, eight shutouts on year

CAMERON, Mo. — Each of the Chillicothe (Mo.) HS soccer Lady Hornets’ top three goal scorers of 2019 chipped in a tally Monday (April 15, 2019) as the team posted its fourth shutout triumph in as many days.

Freshman Lucy Reeter capped the scoring in the 5-0 road victory with her 10th goal of the season after seniors Maggie Pfaff and Sarah Graves each had found the target with their eighth goals of the season.

Making a strong push to catch up to them is senior Caitlyn Cothern, whose pair of goals gave her four during the 4-matches winning streak which has jumped the CHS booters’ overall record up to 8-3.

While the offense was finding the back of the net at least five times for the third time in the last four matches, Chillicothe was not giving defense short shrift. It extended its stretch of playing time without surrendering a goal to something just over 320 minutes with its eighth blanking of an opponent this year.

The Lady Hornets players earned an Easter break from competition with their performance. They won’t be back on the pitch for competition until next Monday when they visit St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond for Midland Empire Conference action.

Monday’s match was less than 10 minutes old when Cothern scored what eventually stood as the match-winner in unassisted manner. Her second goal, off a Sydney Baxter pass, came in the 66th minute, CHS coach Shannon Grable reports.

In the 30th minute, Chillicothe’s lead doubled to 2-0 when Pfaff capitalized on a short Lady Dragons goal kick, jumping in front of a Cameron player to intercept it not far up the pitch. Moving it one on one with the goalkeeper, Pfaff drilled home her eighth goal.

About seven minutes into the last half, Graves matched Pfaff’s season total, converting Magy Thomas’ pass into a 3-0 Chillicothe margin.

Not quite 20 minutes later, Cothern struck again before Reeter boosted her team-high total into twin figures off a setup by reserve Julia Stimpson with around three minutes left.

The assist by back Baxter was her third of the season, only one behind Pfaff’s team-leading total. The helpers by Stimpson and Thomas were their second each in 2019.

Senior goalkeeper Kennedie Kieffer was her team-record 25th in her career.