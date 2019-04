AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs (doubleheader)

11 a.m. — Grain Valley at Lee’s Summit West

Noon — Truman vs. Van Horn at Roper Stadium

1 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit West High School

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Grandview Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational, Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

10 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North girls at Capital City Invitational, Jefferson City High School

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

Mountain Division Playoffs

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

1:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wis.

MONDAY, APRIL 15

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Maranatha Academy at Mid America Sports Complex

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Valley (Kan.) Southwest

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

Mid-Season Tiger Classic

At Legacy Park

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Joseph Central (Field 5)

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Summit Christian Academy (Field 6)

Northland Tournament

4 p.m. — Liberty North at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Park Hill at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lincoln Prep at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

6:30 p.m. — Ruskin at William Chrisman

Blue Springs South Tournament

At Larry Stewart Memorial Stadium

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit

6:45 p.m. — Park Hill South vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty Invitational, Shoal Creek Golf Club

3:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Marrakech, 6 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: EPL: Huddersfield Town at Tottenham Hotspur, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal, 8 a.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Wolverhampton at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Rugby: Pro14: Glasgow at Leinster, 9 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: ATP Houston, 10 a.m., 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Udinese at Roma, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• College softball: Georgia at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College lacrosse: Virginia at Duke, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: WTA Bogota, 11 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• College softball: South Carolina at Auburn, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: EPL: West Ham United at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Borussia Dortmund, 11:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Notre Dame spring game, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Baltimore at Boston, noon, MLB (272)

• College football: Florida spring game, noon, SEC-Alternate (259)

• Women’s college lacrosse: Army vs. Navy, noon, CBSSN (274)

• Women’s hockey: IIHF World Championship semifinal, noon, NHL (276)

• College football: Alabama spring game, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Mississippi State spring game, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Texas A&M spring game, 1 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 2 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL playoffs: Carolina at Washington, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLS: San Jose at Houston, 2 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College baseball: Pepperdine at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College lacrosse: Army vs. Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• MLB: Colorado at San Francisco, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College football: Missouri spring game, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College football: Auburn spring game, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: IMSA Weathertech Sports Car Championship: Long Beach, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Orlando at Toronto, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLS: New York City FC at Minnesota United, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL playoffs: Dallas at Nashville, 5 p.m., CNBC (33)

• College track & field: Granada Invitational, 5 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Swimming: TYR Pro Series: Richmond, 5 p.m., OLY (208)

• College football: Tennessee spring game, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college bowling: NCAA Championships, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Toyota Owners 400, 6:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Tennis: WTA Lugano, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• NHL playoffs: Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College hockey: NCAA Championship final, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Kentucky at Mississippi, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 7:15 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• College baseball: Arkansas at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Morelia, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• MLB: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA playoffs: San Antonio at Denver, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL playoffs: Colorado at Calgary, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Saturday’s Radio

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College football: Kansas spring game, 6 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 6:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Toyota Owners 400, 6:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State (in progress), 8 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Hertha BSC at Hoffenheim, 6:20 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Crystal Palace, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s hockey: IIHF World Championship bronze medal game, 8 a.m., NHL (276)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Fortuna Düsseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)

• Fishing: Bassmaster Classic, 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: EPL: Chelsea at Liverpool, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN (46), KGKC-Telemundo (14)

• NHL playoffs: New York Islanders at Pittsburgh, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Soccer: Bundesliga: Augsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)

• College softball: Rutgers at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College lacrosse: Ohio State at Johns Hopkins, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Tijuana at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)

• College baseball: Clemson at Florida State, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• NBA playoffs: Indiana at Boston, noon, TNT (51)

• MLB: Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, noon, MLB (272)

• College lacrosse: Villanova at Georgetown, noon, CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: LSU at Missouri, noon, SEC (284)

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 1 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Pro indoor soccer: MASL: Comets at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., KMCI 38 (5)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College softball: South Carolina at Auburn, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Figure skating: World Championships, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Tennis: ATP Houston, 2 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City at Portland, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)

• MLB: St. Louis at Cincinnati, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College softball: Oregon at UCLA, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College baseball: Oklahoma at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Rodeo: PBR Billings Invitational, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College baseball: Alabama at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Series: Long Beach, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL Playoffs: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m., CNBC (33)

• MLS: New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL Playoffs: Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA playoffs: Detroit at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Rhythmic gymnastics: FIG World Cup: Bulgaria, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College lacrosse: Maryland at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• College softball: Cal State Fullerton at Long Beach State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Georgia at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, 8:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA playoffs: Utah at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL Playoffs: San Jose at Vegas, 9 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio

• Golf: PGA The Masters, 1 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB: Cleveland at Royals, 1:15 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Oklahoma City at Portland, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLS: New York Red Bulls at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM) (WHB, 810 AM, at approximately 7 p.m.)

• NHL Playoffs: Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Running: Boston Marathon, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Baltimore at Boston, 10 a.m., MLB (272)

• Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Watford, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College golf: Western Intercollegiate, 6 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NHL Playoffs: Washington at Carolina, 6 p.m., CNBC (33)

• NHL Playoffs: Boston at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College softball: Florida State at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Georgia at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• Bowling: PBA Playoffs, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• NBA playoffs: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL Playoffs: Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL Playoffs: Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m., CNBC (33)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT (51)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NBA playoffs: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)