Freshman Roberto Vilches recorded the nation's best leap in the high jump this season as the Missouri track and field team posted eight top-10 marks in program history during the Mizzou Spring Open on Saturday.

Vilches moved to the No. 2 spot on Missouri’s top-10 list with a high jump of 7 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

Also posting top-10 marks in school history for the Missouri men were sophomore Nylo Clarke in the 100-meter dash (10.41, No. 7), redshirt senior Avery Carter in the hammer throw (217-0, No. 3) and the 4x100 relay (40.53, No. 8).

The Missouri women had a big day as well, as four individuals posted program top-10 marks. Freshman Arianna Fisher and redshirt sophomore Sophia Rivera moved to No. 3 in the triple jump (41-3.25) and discus (182-11), respectively, while junior Allie Webb posted the No. 5 mark in the javelin (158-3) and freshman Morgan O’Neal the No. 6 time in the 400 hurdles (1:00.83).

Columbia softball splits home doubleheader

The Columbia College softball team split a home doubleheader against American Midwest Conference opponent Freed-Hardeman University on Saturday.

The Cougars (21-9, 12-2) won the first game 3-1 before falling 2-1 in Game 2.

Molly Carter hit a two-run double in the fifth inning of the opener to give Columbia a 2-0 lead. The Cougars added another run in the inning to go up three. The Lions countered with one run in the seventh, but Columbia otherwise held its ground.

Lexi Dickerson started in the circle for Columbia and was in command as she allowed just four hits and struck out six during her complete-game victory.

Columbia got on the board right away in the first inning of the second game to lead 1-0. However, the Lions hit a two-run home run in the sixth to go up 2-1 and maintained that advantage the remainder of the contest.

Columbia baseball beats Harris-Stowe 12-11 in extras

The Columbia College baseball team defeated conference foe Harris-Stowe State University 12-11 in 10 innings Saturday in St. Louis.

The second game of a doubleheader between the teams was suspended due to darkness with Columbia leading 15-4. The game is expected to be resumed at a later date.

The Cougars are now 18-12 on the season and 13-8 in league play.

Columbia led the first game 9-5 before Harris-Stowe tallied three runs in the sixth inning and added another in the seventh to tie the score at 9.

Jady Reese hit a home run in the 10th inning and Chase Urhahn added a two-run homer later in the frame to give the Cougars a 12-9 lead. Harris-Stowe responded with two runs in the bottom of the 10th but couldn't extend the game.

Columbia lacrosse loses 10-8 to No. 5 Cumberlands

The Columbia College men's lacrosse team fell 10-8 to NAIA fifth-ranked University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) on Saturday in St. Louis.

The score was knotted at four after the first quarter, but Cumberlands scored three unanswered goals to take a 7-4 lead into halftime. Columbia cut its deficit to 7-6 in the third, and it remained that way going into the final period. Cumberland outscored Columbia 3-2 over the final 15 minutes.

Tyler Parrott scored three times for Columbia in the loss, while Cooper Heck scored twice. Ty Hosler recorded seven saves.