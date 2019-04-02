Lady Hornets freshman sets up early goals by Graves, Pfaff, then nets last three herself in Monday (April 1, 2019) soccer home win over St. Joseph: Benton

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Given she already had three goals in four previous matches, freshman Lucy Reeter performance in Monday’s (April 1) home match for the 2019 Chillicothe HS' soccer Lady Hornets wasn’t really a “breakout.” However, what she did might have moved her squarely to center stage.

The youngster mixed speed, skill, and moxie into a dynamic 5-points show, including a goal-scoring “hat trick,” as the host Lady Hornets blanked St. Joseph: Benton 5-0 at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II.

After setting up senior forwards Sarah Graves and Maggie Pfaff for the apparently-non-conference match’s first two goals inside the first 15 minutes, Reeter rang the bell herself for Chillicothe’s last three tallies – once shortly before halftime and then twice, about 17 minutes apart, in the last half.

The five points (goals plus assists) approached the CHS record for points in a game, set by the program’s all-time leading scorer Lindy Saunders against Benton not quite five years earlier (April 7, 2014).

It also jumped her into this year’s team’s leads with six goals and eight points, the latter total twice what the nearest teammate has at present.

Reeter’s starburst came in the same outing in which senior goalkeeper Kennedie Kieffer reached a career milestone while extending the CHS record she owns by a wide margin.

The tall 12th grader made approximately five to eight saves, a couple relatively difficult, to post her third shutout of this season and the 20th of her career, three more than predecessor and former record-holder Jaylene Sturguess.

Shredding the Benton defense multiple times in the early minutes, Chillicothe broke on top within the first five minutes and was in front by two before 15 minutes had elapsed.

After about 2:20 had been played, outside midfielder Reeter slipped the ball past Benton’s backliners, allowing Graves to run onto it about 25 yards from the Lady Cardinals net with no one between her and junior goalkeeper Megan Miller. With time and room, the senior closed to within 10 yards before triggering a ground-hugging shot with her left foot that squeezed between Miller’s ankles before she could stoop to scoop it up. Off Reeter’s first assist of the year, Graves’ fourth goal made it 1-0, Lady Hornets, after only 2:32.

Less than a minute later, Graves sprung Pfaff into the open inside the penalty area with a through ball, but Pfaff misfired a bit on her one-on-one shot from only 10 yards and Miller made a relatively-easy save.

Just as the match entered its 14th minute, Benton mismanaged a clearing attempt from its penalty area, putting the ball right on Reeter’s foot to the offensive left of the goal. With one touch, she lured a couple of defenders to her, allowing her to slip the ball more to the front of the goal area where Pfaff was heading. Pfaff’s quick, right-footed shot from nine yards got past the Benton netminder to her right and just inside the right goalpost for a 2-0 CHS lead at 13:07.

Benton improved its play after that, creating a couple of very good scoring threats that it could not convert into shots on net.

Finally, just inside the final five minutes of the opening half, Reeter began finishing.

Receiving midfielder Magy Thomas’ pass about 30 yards from the BHS goal in the middle of the pitch, the freshman outfoxed a defender to get to a bit of open space. From about 20 yards out, her shot found its way home for her fourth tally of the season and third point of the match at 35:31. For Thomas, who spent much of her time in the match “marking” top Benton player Jayde Williams, it was her first 2019 assist.

In the 15th minute of the second half, with the ball in the vicinity of midfield, attacking midfielder Addie Ficken sent the ball toward the Benton “18,” where the speedy Reeter out-raced two Lady Cardinals to it. Before either defender could block her view of the net, Reeter fired a low right-footer from about 14 yards, just squeezing it between the left (near) goalpost and the goalkeeper for a 4-0 Chillicothe lead.

With neither side generating any high-quality scoring chances over the next 15 minutes, it appeared the teams would play out the string at 4-0, but Chillicothe executed its finest sequence of attacking passes in the match to give Reeter a chance she didn’t miss.

The Lady Hornets sent the ball across midfield to Graves with room to survey the situation. As Benton reacted to her, she nudged the ball to her right to Reeter, still about 40 yards from the Benton net. Reeter, with time and room, saw Pfaff ahead on her right and lofted a high, looping pass over two backs.

Timing her acceleration perfectly to stay onside, Pfaff moved into the open to collect the ball about 25 yards from the goal, slightly to the ’keeper’s left. With room to shoot and time to look for an opening, Pfaff appeared to have trouble getting on stride for her best shot, allowing the defenders to catch up.

Sensing that, the senior instead pulled the ball back to her left behind the pursuing Lady Cardinals, buying more time. As she did that, she saw Reeter charging into open space just behind her and rolled a perfectly-paced, rolling pass into her path. Meeting the ball in stride about 20 yards out and in the middle of the pitch, she rifled a rising shot over the head of Miller and into the back of the netting at 71:04.

CHS’ soccer Lady Hornets are to visit Savannah for a non-conference match Thursday.