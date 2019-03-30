The Missouri baseball team was in prime position to pull off an upset at No. 11 Texas A&M on Friday night.

But the Tigers’ situation took a drastic turn for the worse in the eighth inning of a 7-3 Southeastern Conference loss in College Station.

The Aggies (23-5, 6-1) came alive for a five-run rally — aided by two MU errors — to flip the game on its head, turning a 3-2 deficit into a four-run lead.

Missouri (17-10, 2-5) went down 1-2-3 in the ninth to end the game.

Cameron Swanger hit a two-run home run to give Missouri a 2-0 edge in the fourth. After Texas A&M evened the score at 2 with a pair of runs in the sixth, Kameron Misner delivered an RBI single in the seventh to put the Tigers back ahead 3-2.

Cameron Dulle took the loss for the Tigers, allowing five runs (four earned) over 2 2/3 innings in relief of starter Jacob Cantleberry.

Peter Zimmermann led Missouri by going 3-for-4 at the plate, while Chad McDaniel and Paul Gomez each collected a pair of hits.

Missouri and Texas A&M are scheduled to play again at 2 p.m. Saturday.