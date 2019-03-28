Plaza Bowl was once a landmark in Warrensburg. It was the city’s only bowling alley, and at its peak it was home to some of the area’s best players.

When it burned down 20 years ago, it was the best thing that could have happened for Mindy Coyle’s golf career.

Coyle has been the Missouri women’s golf assistant coach since 2005. Prior to that she was a four-year letterwinner for the Tigers, and before that she was a state champion and four-time all-state golfer at Warrensburg High School.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honored Coyle as a 2019 recipient of the Wynn Award in a ceremony Wednesday in Springfield. The award is presented to “former high school and college standouts who have made positive impacts in their sport in the state of Missouri.”

“There’s a common theme today that we saw the players or coaches that were honored really just seemed to stand out as far as excelling in their sport, having a lot of love for the game, passion for teaching,” said Missouri head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer, who attended the Wednesday’s ceremony.

Coyle was the runner-up at the Big 12 championships in 2003 and helped lead the Tigers to their first-ever team appearance at the NCAA Championships as a senior in 2005.

That career might never have been realized if Plaza Bowl didn’t go up in smoke while she was growing up in Warrensburg. At the time of the business’ demise, Coyle’s father, George, was an avid bowler — and a darn good one.

When Warrensburg’s only bowling alley closed, George lost his hobby but not his competitive spirit. He became a member at Hidden Pines Country Club, and from the start, most of his rounds were played with a partner.

“In Warrensburg, she was the girl that would ride around in her dad’s cart and play golf all the time,” said Hank Hamann, who would late become Coyle’s high school golf coach. “Her dad was probably as instrumental in her golf success than anybody because he made it fun for her.”

Coyle learned the game at Hidden Pines, a development which shaped the rest of her career and brought her even closer to her dad.

“Neither one of us have put down a club since,” Coyle said. “We still try to play in some tournaments, some scramble tournaments in the summer together. We just enjoy the game together and we’ve both grown with the game you could say. So has our relationship together.”

Warrensburg started a boys golf team in 1983, but it didn’t have a girls team to match. Coyle was all set to play with the boys, but a girls team was started during her final year of middle school.

Playing with the girls might have helped Coyle — who was also an all-state pole vaulter — gain the exposure that led to a scholarship offer at Missouri. Still, she was plenty well equipped to hold her own with the boys.

“Mindy was special,” Hamann said. “We’ve had good boys golf teams in Warrensburg for a long, long time. She would have been part of the starting five on any of those boys teams. She was that strong and that long.”

From Hamann’s perspective, golf also helped Coyle assimilate with her peers in a way she hadn’t been able to before.

“She was just very shy and quiet. When she became part of the golf team, she became one of the girls,” Hamann said. “I think the golf experience in high school was not only good for her for golf but good for her growing up and helped her learn to have a good time with the girls.”

Former Tigers coach Tom Lloyd recruited Coyle to play at Missouri but retired just before her freshman year. Her first season there was also the first season there for Priesmeyer, who had came over from coaching golf at Hickman.

“I always say, ‘I’m kind of glad you weren’t the one recruiting me, because you probably wouldn't have.’ I was just like this little multi-sport athlete,” Coyle said. … “I wasn’t a highly-sought out recruit across the country. I was just this hometown country kid that had a serious passion for golf.”

Priesmeyer has had 17 recruiting classes come through the ranks since Coyle’s did so in 2002. Even now, Priesmeyer said, Coyle’s love for practice set her apart. It still does. Priesmeyer said Coyle could beat most of the girls on Missouri’s team in a short game competition today.

After Coyle’s senior year, Prisemeyer became pregnant and realized she needed someone to watch over the team on road trips while she started her family. Turning to Coyle was instinctual. The two are still coaching partners, and Priesmeyer said these days Coyle is more of a co-head coach than an assistant.

“I think anybody that is a friend of Mindy’s knows for sure that there’s just nobody more loyal,” Priesmeyer said. … “When you know her and you’re friends with her, you know that’s what you’re going to get for a lifetime. She’s just a really, really solid person.”

Recently, Coyle has made herself into the Tigers’ analytics guru, to the point where she has essentially memorized every Missouri player’s shot pattern and can coach them where to shoot based on their inherent biases. Since she’s been a Missouri coach, the Tigers have made the NCAA Regionals five times, including twice in the last three seasons.

Had the Plaza Bowl never burned, Warrensburg’s bowling community would have flourished. In the end, though, its destruction gave Missouri a standout golf coach and Warrensburg a Wynn Award winner.

