Ethan Bradshaw played his career-best round to help the Truman boys golf team to a second-place finish in a three-team match Tuesday.

Bradshaw fired a career low 38 over nine holes to earn medalist honors as the Patriots totaled 198 to finish behind host Grain Valley (184) and ahead of rival William Chrisman (239) at the par-36 Adams Pointe Golf Club.

“Ethan came into the club house smiling from ear to ear, and exclaimed ‘This is the best golf I've ever played!’ He put together a great round, one that we haven't seen before, but a round nonetheless that Ethan is perfectly capable of playing,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “I'm glad he found his happy place. I was proud of our boys’ efforts today, especially Ethan. He showed that you cannot underestimate Truman golfers when they resolve to do their best.”

Grain Valley had four players in the 40s to claim the win. Jace Collum and Brad Kittsmiller each shot 45, Levi Barnett and Davis Powell each posted a 47 and Mason McCain shot 53 for the Eagles.

Completing the scoring for Truman were Aidan Williams (51), Karl Menoza (51), Braden Mills (58) and Marshal Wiley (69).

Braden Jennings shot 47 to lead Chrisman. He was followed by Hunter Clark (58), Sebastian Gonzalez (64) and Josh Ariaza (70).

Truman’s junior varsity shot 189 to top Grain Valley (190) and Chrisman (211).