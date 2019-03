AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

6:35 p.m. (CDT) — Kansas City Mavericks at Atlanta Gladiators, Infinite Energy Center, Duluth, Ga.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7:05 p.m. — St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

10 a.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar

Noon — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South (doubleheader)

Willard Lead-Off Tournament

At Willard High School

9:30 a.m. — Fort Osage vs. Willard

Noon — Fort Osage vs. Grove

MONDAY, MARCH 25

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Grain Valley

4:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

4:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs

6:30 p.m. — Grandview at William Chrisman

St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Summit Christian Academy Tournament

6:15 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Kansas City Lutheran

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Winnetonka

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

10 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Klint Andrews Memorial Invitational, Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK & FIELD

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Belton, Lee’s Summit, Peasant Hill at Grain Valley Quad

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s TV/radio highlights

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Maybank Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: Semifinal, 8 a.m., OLY (208)

• Women’s college water polo: Indiana at Michigan, 9:30 a.m., BTN (255)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament (various games), 10 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Rugby: Premiership: Harlequins at Saracens, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• College wrestling: NCAA Championships, 10 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College basketball: NIT: Arkansas at Indiana, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• College gymnastics: Big Ten Championships, 11 a.m., 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Figure skating: World Championships, noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Toronto vs. New York Yankees, noon, MLB (272)

• NHL: New York Islanders at Philadelphia, noon, NHL (276)

• College baseball: LSU at Georgia, noon, SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament (various games), 12:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Martinsville, 1 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College basketball: NIT: Lipscomb at North Carolina-Greensboro, 1 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: Semifinal, 1 p.m., OLY (208)

• College gymnastics: Big 12 Championships, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College baseball: Portland at BYU, 2 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College baseball: Kansas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament (various games), 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA: Norway at Spain, 2:30 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College softball: Washington at Oregon, 3 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Pittsburgh vs. Boston, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College lacrosse: North Carolina at Maryland, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College gymnastics: SEC Championships, 3 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 4 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Horse racing: Louisiana Derby, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college swimming & diving: NCAA Championships, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College softball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• College wrestling: NCAA Championships, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., TBS (50)

• NHL: New York Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• Pro indoor soccer: MASL: St. Louis at Comets, 7 p.m., KMCI 38 (5)

• Figure skating: World Championships, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College gymnastics: SEC Championships, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Pro football: AAF: Salt Lake at San Antonio, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Cup: England, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College hockey: Penn State vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Missouri, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL: Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• College baseball: Texas at TCU, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College hockey: NCAA Tournament, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Men’s college volleyball: Hawaii at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• College basketball: NCAA: Kansas vs. Auburn, 8:30 p.m., TBS (50)

• MLB spring training: Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado, 8:30 p.m., MLB (272)

• Boxing: Kubrat Pulev vs. Bogdan Dinu, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

Saturday’s Radio

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament (various games), 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College baseball: Kansas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: NCAA: Kansas vs. Auburn, 8:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Maybank Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Curling: Women’s World Championship: Gold medal match, 10 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• NHL: Philadelphia at Washington, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College softball: LSU at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: Washington vs. New York Mets, 11 a.m., MLB (272)

• College softball: Arkansas at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: LSU at Georgia, 11 a.m., SEC (284)

• Soccer: UEFA: Croatia at Hungary, 11:50 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, noon, GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: IndyCar Circuit of Americas, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NASCAR STP 500, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College lacrosse: Duke at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College baseball: Kansas at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 1:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college hockey: Frozen Four championship, 1:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• Golf: PGA Valspar Championship, 2 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• MLB spring training: Royals vs. Texas, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Minnesota vs. New York Yankees, 2 p.m., MLB (272)

• College baseball: Mississippi at Missouri, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• College softball: Oklahoma State at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College softball: USC Upstate at Longwood, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Pro football: AAF: San Diego at Arizona, 3 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 4 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• College gymnastics: Illinois at Ohio State, 4 p.m., BTN (255)

• Minor league hockey: AHL: Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: LPGA Bank of Hope Founders Cup, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 5 p.m., TNT (51)

• College softball: Mississippi at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SEC (284)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., TBS (50)

• College basketball: NIT: Harvard at North Carolina State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: San Antonio at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• NHL: Colorado at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Pro football: AAF: Birmingham at Memphis, 7 p.m., NFL (180)

• MLB spring training: Los Angeles Dodgers at Los Angeles Angels, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 7:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 8:30 p.m., TBS (50)

Sunday’s Radio

• College basketball: NCAA Tournament, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR STP 500, 1 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB preseason: Royals vs. Texas, 2:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP/WTA Miami Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Equestrian: FEI World Cup Show Jumping, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Cup, noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB spring training: Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, noon, MLB (272)

• Soccer: UEFA: Serbia at Portugal, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB spring training: New York vs. Washington, 4 p.m., MLB (272)

• Women’s college basketball: NCAA Tournament, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NBA: Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA (273)

• College softball: Mississippi at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• High school basketball: Powerade Jam, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NHL: Nashville at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Vegas at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB spring training: Cleveland vs. Texas, 7 p.m., MLB (272)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Memphis, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: NIT: Norfolk State at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA (273)

• MLB spring training: Oakland vs. San Francisco, 11 p.m., MLB (272)

Monday’s Radio

• MLB preseason: Royals at Omaha, 6:05 p.m., KCSP (610 AM), KCWJ (1030 AM)