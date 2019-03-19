A week ago, Grant Wall and Grant Williamson were chipping and putting plastic golf balls in the Blue Springs South High School library.

Monday afternoon, they were at Drumm Farm Golf Club picking up medals as Wall finished in a tie for sixth (78) and Williamson a tie for ninth (79) at the Independence Invitational.

Rockhurst won the team title with a 306, and the Hawklets’ Liam Coughlin won individual medalist honors with a 72. St. Pius X was second at 324 and Blue Springs South third at 326.

“It was great today, especially when you consider that last week were practicing in the library at school,” said Wall, as Williamson nodded in agreement. “The weather was perfect – no rain, ice or snow – and for me, that’s perfect.

“It was a little cold at the start of the day, but none of us cared because we were finally outside playing golf!”

Wall said his game was surprisingly strong for the lack of practice sessions, but he needs to work on his putting.

“About halfway through the round I started putting much better and that really raised my confidence level,” Wall said. “And I got more confident as I played. But most of all, it was just fun to get out and play a game I love.”

Williamson put together birdies on No. 1 and No. 18 after starting at No. 7.

“Kind of like Grant, I got more confidence as the round went on,” Williamson said. “There was really not much wind, and it was a little bit cold at the start, but we didn’t care. We just wanted to get out and play some golf, and we were able to do that today.”

South coach Casey Enright was thrilled with his team’s overall play as Ryan Dykhouse shot an 83, Dylan Boyer an 86 and Ryan Cunningham a 94.

“I know how happy I was to get outside, and the kids were even happier than I was,” Enright said. “We have been out a couple of days. We even went out one day when it was raining, but like the guys said, it’s been practicing indoors most of the time. And when you can’t get out on the course or the range, it’s your short game that really takes a hit.

“I know both Grants played better as they got a few holes under their belt, and I’m really happy the way all our kids played. It’s the first tournament of the year and we had a couple of medalists and that gives the other guys something to shoot for.”

Blue Springs’ Caden Jackley was the area’s third medalist. He was 14th with an 80 (the top 15 golfers earned medals).

“It was really nice outside today,” Jackley said. “The course was in great shape, the greens were perfect and I shot OK for the first time out. I’m just happy we got to play as bad as the weather has been. We were all hoping we’d get this tournament in today, and we did.”

Other area scores included:

• Blue Springs (331): Jackley, 80; Luke Sanders, 82; Blake Whetstone, 84; Seth Wildoner, 85; Ben Podjenski, 89.

• Fort Osage (387): Justice Fluty, 89; Mallecki Terrazas, 89; Devin Morrow, 97; Truman Gricher, 101.

• Grain Valley (399): Liam Frank, 81; Jace Collum, 92; Davis Powell, 101; Brad Kitzmiller, 102; Mason McCain, 104; Levi Barrett, 116.

• Lee’s Summit North (338): Kohlin Hicks, 82; Ryan Franks, 87; Raef Campbell, 88; Brody Ethridge, 91.

• St. Michael (467): John Hyde, 87; Collin Simmons, 118; Nick Haggerty, 130; Cardin Vo, 132.

• Truman (465): Aiden Williams, 103; Karl Menoza, 111; Ethan Bradshaw, 114; Jeremy Humphrey, 137; Marshall Wiley, 144.

• William Chrisman: Brandon Jennings, 122; Hunter Clark, 133; Josh Arriaza, 141.