On most football teams, No. 13 is a digit that represents speed, or arms, or legs. In the restrictive NFL, it’s a number that can only be worn by wide receivers, quarterbacks or kickers.

Missouri wide receiver Kam Scott wears the numeral and fits the stereotype: long and lean, like the number’s first digit. The Tigers’ other No. 13, defensive tackle Chris Daniels, takes more after the second digit.

The vast Daniels — who signed with Missouri in February — isn’t just the biggest member of the defensive line corps. He dwarfs most of the Tigers’ offensive linemen.

He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds. Defensive line coach Brick Haley is skeptical.

“That is a very generous 315,” Haley said. “That’s about three or four biscuits short.”

Daniels could end up being a key piece on Missouri’s defensive line sooner rather than later. The Texas native has talent and size in spades. It’s always been that way, says his former high school coach Chris Jensen and his longtime friend and now-teammate Jordan Elliott.

“It’s been plenty of times in Texas where he just flashes dominance,” said Elliott, who knew Daniels in high school. “It’s crazy. It’s always fun to see that, and you’re gonna see plenty of it.”

Daniels started his high school career raw, he admits. He had the size, so much size that for a while it covered up the fact that he didn’t have the technique to match it.

That caught up with him soon enough. Eventually, Jensen said, even though Trinity Euless High School's players weren’t as big as Daniels, “they could whip him.”

But Daniels was in many ways a coach’s dream — a kid with a good personality and seemingly limitless potential. He already had what coaches couldn’t give him: size, speed and power. In Daniels, Jensen saw a player with the potential to make it to the pros. He just needed to learn how to use those gifts properly.

Trinity defensive line coach Donald Tryon took Daniels under his wing. Then Daniels started to realize his own potential.

Daniels casts his mind back to the moment when it dawned on him. He was a sophomore at Trinity, playing against perennial Texas powerhouse Southlake Carroll (the alma mater of Daniels’ near namesake, Chase Daniel).

“I actually got two pancakes and then got a sack,” Daniels said. “After that, I looked over and I see the crowd, I saw the sidelines getting hyped, I was like, ‘Wow, God really put me in this position.’ Ever since then it’s just clicked.”

He became a monster at Trinity, a four-star recruit who had offers from the likes of Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC and Michigan. He took all the recruiting visits he could, even once skipping a day of two-a-days to fit in one last trip. (“That didn’t sit too well,” Jensen said.)

Missouri recruited him, too. Barry Odom was the defensive coordinator then. But Daniels stayed in state, committing to Texas in 2016 to play under Haley, then the Longhorns’ defensive line coach. Elliott was in the same recruiting class.

“He’s a unique player,” Elliott said. “Somebody that size that can move that well and is that strong and explosive, it’s real rare to find.”

Daniels redshirted his freshman season at Texas. That year, around his birthday on Dec. 18, Daniels left the program. He landed at Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson, Mississippi, in a junior college conference that pumps out Division I recruits on an annual basis.

There was an intense transition period. Austin may have been home to Longhorns, but Wesson’s bovine were much more real.

“It was a culture shock, you know, coming from Austin to looking out the window and seeing some cows and horses,” Daniels said. “It was very humbling. God wanted me to get there and focus: school first, football and everything else after that.”

Daniels never played at Copiah-Lincoln. An ankle injury and subsequent surgery kept him out for the entire 2018 season. When the time came to look for the next stop, Elliott got on the horn.

“I’ve seen his highlights and stuff. He’s always been a good player,” Elliott said. “When he got here, I felt like this was a chance for him to really show his potential and tap into that. This is a good opportunity for him, great opportunity for him.”

In one sense, Daniels’ weight is a prized possession. But there can be too much of a good thing. He said Thursday he currently weighs 325 pounds with a goal of dropping to 305 by the start of the fall season.

It can be done — Daniels said he got down to 307 at the end of spring practices last year at Copiah-Lincoln, and he claims at that weight he ran the 40-yard dash in under five seconds.

“It can turn into a lot of good things if he can prepare himself and study and do the things he needs to do in rehab and take care of his body,” Haley said about Daniels’ frame. “I think he’s got a chance to give us some valuable minutes this fall.”

After Thursday’s practice, Daniels wrapped up his conversation with reporters and went back onto the practice field to run laps. Off the field, he spends much of his time with Elliott, who is a good influence. Elliott said Thursday he is down to 297 pounds after weighing in at 315 last year.

“In Austin, we used to go to this place called Sushi Junai and just tear it up,” Daniels remembers. “Now, we don’t eat fast food, no Taco Bell, no McDonald’s, none of that.”

Elliott often does the cooking for the pair. Chicken, turkey, pasta with broccoli. For Daniels, it might be a diet that gets him on the field this fall.

