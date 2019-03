MSHSAA State Basketball Championships



Semifinal, third place and first place games played at JQH Arena or Hammons Center on campus of MO State University in Springfield

Class 4

Girls

Friday, March 15

Miller Career Academy (19-7) vs. Incarnate Word Academy (28-2), 3:30 pm at JQH

Logan-Rogersville (23-7) vs. Lincoln College Prep (21-4), 5:15 pm at JQH

Saturday, March 16

3rd Place: 12:50 pm at Hammons

1st Place: 4:30 pm at JQH

Boys

Friday, March 15

St. Mary’s (17-12) vs. Ladue Hoton Watkins (20-8), 12 pm at JQH

Logan-Rogersville (24-5) vs. Grandview (27-2), 1:45 pm at JQH

Saturday, March 16

3rd Place: 11 am at Hammons

1st Place: 2:40 pm at JQH

--- --- ---

Class 5

Girls

Friday, March 15

At Hammons Center

Parkway Central (23-6) vs. Jefferson City (28-1), 12 pm

Republic (22-8) vs. N. Kansas City (27-2), 1:45 pm

Saturday, March 16

At JQH Arena

Third place: 12:50 pm

Championship: 8:10 pm

Boys

Friday, March 15

At Hammons Center

Christian Bros. College (23-7) vs. Francis Howell (28-2), 3:30 pm

Rock Bridge (23-3) vs. Lee’s Summit North (26-3), 5:15 pm

Saturday, March 9

At JQH Arena

Third place; 11 am

Championship; 6:20 pm

--- --- ---



.NJCAA Men’s National Tourney

March 18-23 at Hutchinson, Kansas

Monday, March 18

Game 1: (16) Arizona Western vs. (17) Cape Fear,N.C. 10 am

Game 2: (9) Casper, Wyo. vs. (24) Cleveland St., Ohio, 12 pm

Game 3: (15) Trinity Valley, Texas vs. (18) Shelton St., Ala., 2 pm

Game 4: (10) Eastern Fla. St. vs. (23) Allegany, Maryland, 4:30 pm

Game 5: (13) Sheridan, Wyo. vs. (20) Kaskaskia, Ill., 6:30 pm

Game 6: (12) Indian Hills, Ia. vs. (21) Central Georgia Tech, 8:30 pm

Tuesday, March 19

Game 7: (14) Moberly, Mo. vs. (19) Northeast Okla. A&M, 10 am

Game 8: (11) Pearl River, Miss. vs. (22) Williston St. N.D., 12 pm

Game 9: (1) Northwest Fla. St. vs. Game 1 winner, 2 pm

Game 10: (8) Ranger, Texas vs. Game 2 winnerr, 4:30 pm

Game 11: (2) South Plains, Texas vs. Game 3 winner, 6:30 pm

Game 12: (7) Seward Co., Kan. vs. Game 4 winner, 8:30 pm

Wednesday, March 20

Game 13: (4) Coffeyville, Kan. vs. Game 5 winner, 12 pm

Game 14: (5) Fla. Southwestern vs. Game 6 winner, 2 pm

Game 15: (3) VIncennes, Ind. vs. Game 7 winner, 6 pm

Game 16: (6) Odessa, Texas vs. Game 8 winner, 8 pm

Thursday, March 21

Game 17: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 12 pm

Game 18: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 2 pm

Game 19: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner, 6 pm

Game 20: Game 15 winner vs. Game 16 winner, 8 pm

Friday, March 20 Semis

Game 21: Game 17 winner vs. Game 19 winner, 5 pm,

Game 22: Game 18 winner vs. Game 20 winner, 7 pm

Saturday, March 21

Championship: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner, 1 pm