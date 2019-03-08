Former Neosho High standout and Missouri Southern senior Chelsey Henry earned second team honors from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association on the eve of the conference’s postseason tournament.

In the 26 games she played in the regular season, Henry led the Lady Lions (14-15 overall, 6-13 MIAA) with 16 points per game and her numbers included 34 3-point shots, 75 for 99 free throws (75.8 percent), 4.8 rebounds per game, 38 assists, and 28 steals.

Henry scored in double-digits in 21 of 26 games and seemingly playing most of her best games at Jason Gym on the campus of Lincoln University, she netted a career-high 35 points in a overtime win against Lincoln. Henry reached 20 points nine times in 26 games.

One of her 20-point nights put Henry in the history books, as her 22 points against Illinois-Springfield in mid-December pushed Henry over 1,000 career points.

Entering the MIAA Tournament, Henry ranks seventh on the Missouri Southern all-time scoring list with 1,287 points and she needs 66 more points to climb into sixth place.

Henry received honorable mention honors her junior season.

Henry also finished fifth in the conference in scoring her junior season with 17.5 points per game and she hit 86.6 percent of her free throws, also good for fifth.

Regular season champions Fort Hays State, 27-1 overall, took coach of the year and player of the year honors for Tony Hobson and Tatyana Legette, respectively.

Emporia State’s Jessica Wayne and Pittsburg State’s Kaylee DaMitz earned top defensive player and top freshman honors, respectively.

ALL-MIAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

First Team

Paige Redmond, Central Missouri

Morgan Fleming, Central Missouri

Tyra Jones, Emporia State

Tatyana Legette, Fort Hays

Kallie Bildner, Lindenwood

Katrina Roenfeldt, Missouri Western

Second Team

Jessica Wayne, Emporia State

Kacey Kennett, Fort Hays

Chelsey Henry, Missouri Southern

Shelby Lopez, Pitt State

Reagan Phelan, Washburn

Third Team

Megan Skaggs, Central Missouri

Micayla Haynes, Central Oklahoma

Lanie Page, Fort Hays

Maya Williams, Pitt State

Caylee Richardson, Southwest Baptist

All-Defensive Team

Megan Skaggs, Central Missouri

Madison Lee, Central Oklahoma

Jessica Wayne, Emporia State

Melia Richardson, Missouri Western

Joi Bertrand, Northeastern State

Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: Sydney Crockett

Central Oklahoma: Ireon Smith

Emporia State: Addie Lackey, Emily Miller, Tiana Moala

Fort Hays: Carly Heim, Belle Barbieri

Lincoln: Zhanesha Dickerson

Lindenwood: Lexie Moe, Charisse Williams

Missouri Southern: Chasidee Owens

Missouri Western: Brittany Atkins, Melia Richardson

Nebraska-Kearney: Brooke Carlson, Maegan Holt, Kelsey Sanger

Northeastern State: Cailyn Long, Cenia Hayes

Pitt State: Athena Alvarado, Kaylee DaMitz

Southwest Baptist: Laura Vierkant

Washburn: Hunter Bentley, Taylor Blue, Alexis McAfee

Player of the Year: Tatyana Legette, Fort Hays

Coach of the Year: Tony Hobson, Fort Hays

Defensive Player of the Year: Jessica Wayne, Emporia State

Freshman of the Year: Kaylee DaMitz