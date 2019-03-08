Former Neosho High standout and Missouri Southern senior Chelsey Henry earned second team honors from the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association on the eve of the conference’s postseason tournament.
In the 26 games she played in the regular season, Henry led the Lady Lions (14-15 overall, 6-13 MIAA) with 16 points per game and her numbers included 34 3-point shots, 75 for 99 free throws (75.8 percent), 4.8 rebounds per game, 38 assists, and 28 steals.
Henry scored in double-digits in 21 of 26 games and seemingly playing most of her best games at Jason Gym on the campus of Lincoln University, she netted a career-high 35 points in a overtime win against Lincoln. Henry reached 20 points nine times in 26 games.
One of her 20-point nights put Henry in the history books, as her 22 points against Illinois-Springfield in mid-December pushed Henry over 1,000 career points.
Entering the MIAA Tournament, Henry ranks seventh on the Missouri Southern all-time scoring list with 1,287 points and she needs 66 more points to climb into sixth place.
Henry received honorable mention honors her junior season.
Henry also finished fifth in the conference in scoring her junior season with 17.5 points per game and she hit 86.6 percent of her free throws, also good for fifth.
Regular season champions Fort Hays State, 27-1 overall, took coach of the year and player of the year honors for Tony Hobson and Tatyana Legette, respectively.
Emporia State’s Jessica Wayne and Pittsburg State’s Kaylee DaMitz earned top defensive player and top freshman honors, respectively.
ALL-MIAA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
First Team
Paige Redmond, Central Missouri
Morgan Fleming, Central Missouri
Tyra Jones, Emporia State
Tatyana Legette, Fort Hays
Kallie Bildner, Lindenwood
Katrina Roenfeldt, Missouri Western
Second Team
Jessica Wayne, Emporia State
Kacey Kennett, Fort Hays
Chelsey Henry, Missouri Southern
Shelby Lopez, Pitt State
Reagan Phelan, Washburn
Third Team
Megan Skaggs, Central Missouri
Micayla Haynes, Central Oklahoma
Lanie Page, Fort Hays
Maya Williams, Pitt State
Caylee Richardson, Southwest Baptist
All-Defensive Team
Megan Skaggs, Central Missouri
Madison Lee, Central Oklahoma
Jessica Wayne, Emporia State
Melia Richardson, Missouri Western
Joi Bertrand, Northeastern State
Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: Sydney Crockett
Central Oklahoma: Ireon Smith
Emporia State: Addie Lackey, Emily Miller, Tiana Moala
Fort Hays: Carly Heim, Belle Barbieri
Lincoln: Zhanesha Dickerson
Lindenwood: Lexie Moe, Charisse Williams
Missouri Southern: Chasidee Owens
Missouri Western: Brittany Atkins, Melia Richardson
Nebraska-Kearney: Brooke Carlson, Maegan Holt, Kelsey Sanger
Northeastern State: Cailyn Long, Cenia Hayes
Pitt State: Athena Alvarado, Kaylee DaMitz
Southwest Baptist: Laura Vierkant
Washburn: Hunter Bentley, Taylor Blue, Alexis McAfee
Player of the Year: Tatyana Legette, Fort Hays
Coach of the Year: Tony Hobson, Fort Hays
Defensive Player of the Year: Jessica Wayne, Emporia State
Freshman of the Year: Kaylee DaMitz