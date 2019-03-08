The Kansas City Comets playoff push continues at 7:35 tonight as coach Kim Roentved’s team plays host to the Orlando SeaWolves at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

The Comets are coming off a dramatic 7-6 win over the Harrisburg Heat, in which goalie Mark Saxby starred in his first start since the team released starter Brett Petricek and six players combined for the seven-goal win.

“This was a team win, that’s for sure,” Roentved said. “You like to see so many players get involved in the scoring. But, I think the boys like to see my hair get gray right before their eyes because it was back and forth, back and forth before (Robert) Palmer scored the game winner (late in the fourth quarter).

“We were very happy with the way Mark played. He loves to be a part of this team and no one gets more excited than Mark – and we love that about him. We keep telling him, ‘Calm down a little bit Mark,’ but he doesn’t like to calm down, especially after a big win.

“He wants to be a Comet – he wants to be a Comet for life! Brett did not want to play here for whatever reason and we are so lucky to have Mark in goal.”

Saxby, who says, “I’m living a dream playing for this team,” is 4-1 with a 6.67 goals against average.

“We have so much faith in Mark,” assistant coach and leading scorer Leo Gibson said. “His enthusiasm rubs off on all the guys on the team. We’re playing our best soccer right now and he is a big reason.”

The 9-7 Comets hold a lead over 9-11 St. Louis and 6-8 Orlando for the second and final playoff spot in the Major Arena Soccer League’s South Central Division. The Ambush have lost their last two games and have fallen four back in the loss column. Orlando, which the Comets beat 9-4 on Feb. 24, could make up some ground on Kansas City with a win.

COMETS ON TV: The Comets announced Thursday a partnership with KMCI (channel 38) to broadcast the seven remaining 2018-19 regular season games (after Friday), beginning with Sunday’s match at Baltimore.

“Comets Nation has been tremendous this season,” managing partner Colin Weaver said in a press release. “We are happy to be working with 38 the Spot so that all Kansas City sports fans can enjoy the pride and thrills of Comets soccer.”

Sunday’s game will air at 2 p.m. Six of the final seven games are on the road (see schedule).