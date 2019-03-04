In a twist for the girls this season in the Cooper County Athletic Association, the MVP honor went to not just one player but two for the 2018-19 season.

Although Jamestown junior Clark Rohrbach was the unanimous selection for the boys as MVP, Bunceton’s Chloe Moser and Calvary Lutheran’s Haley Braun were selected as co-MVPs for the girls.

The Prairie Home boys captured the CCAA title this season on the final week of the regular season by beating Jamestown 57-53 to finish at 4-0. The Eagles had only that one loss to finish at 3-1, followed by Calvary Lutheran at 2-2, Higbee at 1-3 and Bunceton at 0-4.

As for the conference standings for the girls, Higbee and Jamestown tied for first at 3-1 while Bunceton and Calvary Lutheran finished in a two-way tie for third at 2-2 and Prairie Home fifth at 0-4.

Rohrbach finished the season averaging 17.7 ppg along with 10.3 rpg, 3-1 apg and 1.1 spg. He also shot 46 percent from the field for the season.

Moser also finished the season with a double-double for the Lady Dragons with 14.7 ppg along with 10.0 rpg. The junior standout also averaged 2.2 spg, 1.0 apg and shot 47 percent from the field and 57 percent from the foul line.

Other first-team selections for the girls were Grace Westfall, Devin Clark and Shelby Clark of Higbee, Taylor Burnett of Bunceton, Maggie Wood of Prairie Home, Blake Scholl and McKenzie Hargis of Jamestown and Katy Allen of Calvary Lutheran.

Honorable-mention all-conference were Ashlyn Twenter and Kelsey Watson of Prairie Home, Jillian Huddleston and Alexis Whisenand of Higbee, Madelynn Myers of Bunceton and Chiane Harlan of Jamestown.

Joining Rohrbach on the first team for the boys were Jason Burnett, Brayden Doyle and Dillon Alpers of Bunceton, Kassen Lock and Clayton Pethan of Prairie Home, Ian MacLaughlin and Josh Pritchett of Calvary Lutheran, Christian Snyder of Jamestown and William Gibson of Higbee.

Honorable-mention all-conference selections were Blake Petsel and Blaine Petsel of Prairie Home, Sam Owens and Caleb Blehm of Calvary Lutheran, Malaki Squires and Seth Kirby of Higbee and Tristan Jones and Mack Sorrells of Jamestown.