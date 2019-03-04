Missouri played its final game of the regular season — and its final home game with Sophie Cunningham in a Tigers uniform — Sunday afternoon, when it beat Alabama 82-47.

Now the Tigers (21-9, 10-6 SEC) are off to Greenville, South Carolina, where they’ll open up play at 1:30 p.m. CT on Thursday as the No. 5 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Missouri will face the winner of Mississippi (9-21, 3-13 SEC) and Florida (7-22, 3-13 SEC) at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

“There’s so much more parity right now on the women’s side,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “You’ve seen so many different upsets. To really go in and understand it’s a game of inches, possessions matter and you take it one game at a time, anything can happen. Especially this year, I think more than any other year.”

If Missouri wins Thursday, it would play at 1:30 p.m. CT on Friday against No. 4 seed Kentucky (24-6, 11-5 SEC), which earned a double-bye into the quarterfinals.

The SEC Tournament hasn’t been a haven for the Tigers. Missouri is 1-6 since it started playing in the event in 2013. It got its first win last year against the 14th-seeded Rebels.

The Tigers were the No. 5 seed last year, too, but were dumped 55-41 in the quarterfinals by a physical and defensively stout Georgia squad. Two weeks later the Tigers traveled to Stanford, California, as the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost 80-70 in the first round to Florida Gulf Coast.

Last year was a year of high-water marks for the Missouri women, who finished the season with their most wins (24) since 1983-84 and secured their second-highest NCAA Tournament seed ever. But by the time the postseason came around, the team was physically and emotionally spent.

“I felt like last year at this time we were — I don’t want to say on a downhill decline, but we were not trending upwards whatsoever,” senior guard Lauren Aldridge said.

In the SEC and NCAA tournaments last season, the Tigers lacked the defensive punch and long-range shooting ability that carried them through the regular season. They had also endured a months-long rivalry with South Carolina, which included a hard-fought and controversial matchup in a hostile Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina — a game that resulted in a lawsuit between Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk and Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley and turned the Tigers into social media targets by SEC foes the remainder of the year.

This season has had its own roller coaster swings, from a shocking loss at Florida to a historic win at No. 5 Mississippi State, but heading into postseason, Missouri’s players don’t feel as weighed down as they did a year ago.

“Last year at this time everybody was emotionally drained. I know I was just because of different situations from last year,” Sophie Cunningham said. This year, though, “I feel like everyone’s really refreshed. … Our mental space is good. Our basketball, we’re picking it up again and hopefully we go on one more big stretch.”

Missouri is a deeper team this year, though it lost a key piece Feb. 24 when freshman point guard Akira Levy went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

“Everyone’s going to have to step up,” Pingeton said. “I don’t know if you can emulate what Akira was able to do just with her quickness and athleticism, but there’s enough areas that other people can step up, and they will.”

South Carolina has owned the last four editions of the SEC Tournament, having gone 12-0 in the event since 2015. Mississippi State is the top seed for the second straight year after a 27-2 mark in the regular season and 15-1 record in league play.

Missouri has an ace in the hole — it's the only team in the SEC to beat the Bulldogs this season. With their 75-67 win on Feb. 14 in Starkville, Mississippi, the Tigers proved that despite their inconsistencies, they can beat anybody in the league with their best effort.

“Even with Akira going down,” Aldridge said, “which is a huge loss for our team, I just think that the sky’s the limit and we still have all the pieces that we need to make a deep run in the SEC Tournament.”

