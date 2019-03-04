Following the Gophers’ run all the way to the state quarterfinals, Green City’s Brooke Littrell highlights the 2018-19 All-Tri-County Conference team as the league’s Most Valuable Player for the third year in a row.

Littrell averaged 30.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game as a junior for the Gophers. Littrell continued to dominate this season, increasing her per-game point average five points, while shooting 58 percent from the field, 79 percent from the free throw line and crossing the 2,000-point mark for her career with another season to play.

The Gophers (24-5) were also represented on the second-team with junior guard Delaney Embree and with Mary Watt as an honorable mention. Embree averaged 9.3 points per game and Watt averaged 4.8. And head coach Cody Moore was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Moving through the first-team, Brashear’s Alexa Higgins and Averi Acton joined Littrell. Acton averaged 14 points a night for the Tigers this season and hit 1,000 career points as a junior. Her teammate, Higgins, just edged Acton out as the team leader for points, with Higgins averaging 14.1. Higgins nearly doubled her point total after averaging 8.6 per game last year as a sophomore. And Higgins was further rewarded by making the defensive team, too.

Rounding things out for Brashear is sophomore guard Hannah Grissom on the second-team and junior guard Emily Mason as an honorable mention.

Atlanta junior forward Madison Peavler completes things on the first-team for local schools and the Hornets also had senior guard Aleassa Hruska on the second-team.

La Plata senior forward Sarah Larson was an honorable mention and junior Sheridyn Bealmer made the defensive team. Novinger senior guard Kendra Frederick was also an honorable mention and junior Sierra Eiler was named to the defensive squad.

On the boys team, another Gopher stands out as senior guard Devin Fields made the first-team. Fields averaged 26.8 points per game in his final season for Green City and broke the school’s all-time scoring record. Freshman guard Laydon Fields was an honorable mention and defensive team selection after averaging 9.9 points per game in his first campaign.

Green City coach Donnie Fields was one of three selected as conference coach of the year, along with La Plata’s Greg Buescher. And representing Buescher’s team is senior guard Gunnar McHenry on the conference first-team. McHenry was second on the Bulldogs in scoring with 10.6 points per game, and led La Plata in assists per game with 4.9. Joining McHenry is junior guards Tel Wheeler and Jarrett Buescher on the second-team. Wheeler paced the Bulldogs with 14.1 points per game and Buescher averaged 8.2. And senior forward Tristan Lynch was an honorable mention and defensive team selection.

Brashear’s Garrett Housman was named to the second-team after 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore. Junior guard Quin Allen was named to the defensive team for Brashear, too.

Novinger sophomore Caden Smith was an honorable mention and senior Ben Ferrell made the defensive team.

And Atlanta was represented with junior Brynn Baker on the defensive team.

Linn County’s Jase White took home boys MVP honors and coach Jason White was one of the coaches of the year.