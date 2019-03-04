Although Mother Nature has yet to let go of winter, Boonville officially began spring practice on Monday, February 25th in baseball, track, tennis, soccer and golf for the 2019 season.

Boonville first-year baseball coach Adam Arnette had the biggest turnout of the five sports with 44 suited up for the first week.

With 27 returning lettermen and six returning varsity players, Arnette said the goal for the first week of the season is to get outside as much as possible.

“We want to get our basic fundamentals and routines down and to get as many reps as we can,” Arnette said. “The weather looks like it will have a big impact on our early practices and season.”

The Boonville Pirates baseball team will officially start the season on Friday, March 15 at home against the Fulton Hornets starting at 5 p.m. But prior to the home opener, the Pirates will have already participated in a four team Jamboree on Saturday, March 9th at Liberty park in Sedalia.

Sedalia, Smith-Cotton, Warsaw and Oak Grove will also take part in the Jamboree, which is set to start at 12:30 p.m. with Boonville playing Oak Grove. The Pirates will also take on Warsaw at 2:30 and Smith-Cotton at 4:30.

The Boonville Pirates baseball team will play a 16 game schedule this season along with three tournaments, which includes the trip to Alabama on March 18-19, Smith-Cotton Tournament on April 3-6, Wood Bat Tournament on April 17-18 and district tournament on May 10-18.

The Boonville Lady Pirates soccer team will also open the 2019 season on March 15th at home against the Columbia Rock Bridge Bruins starting at 5 p.m.

With 16 returning players from last year’s team out of a field of 26, head coach Kaz Hazell said the first week of practice will be used to go over defensive skills and being organized.

The Lady Pirates will play a 15 game regular-season schedule this season along with the district tournament.

Tennis, track and golf will all open the 2019 season on the following Monday on March 18th.

The Boonville boys and girls track teams will compete in the Indoor Mule Relays at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

Boonville Pirates track coach Steve Smith said he has 28 boys out for the season as of right now.

“We have 11 back from last year and it looks like due to the weather we will be restricted a big,” Smith said. “We will get the kids acclimated to our day to day routine. Throwers will be learning how to throw in the javelin, shot and discus.”

As for the Boonville Lady Pirates track team, head coach Melissa Baker welcomed 27 girls for the first week of practice with 11 of those returning from the 2018 season.

Baker said this week the girls have focused on the overall plan for the season.

“We talked about the expectations for the program and developing a consistent work ethic along with having grit,” Baker said. “We were able to take advantage of the nicer weather the first two days of practice. Monday we ran repeat 200s. We will split into three groups on Tuesday: distance, sprinters and throwers for their workouts. Unfortunately, due to the weather we will have to move some of our practices and workouts inside. We are also hitting the weight room Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays. I am excited about our numbers and the enthusiasm from the team.”

The Boonville boys and girls track teams will compete in 10 meets, which includes the Indoor Mule Relays, California meet, CMU Relays, Chillicothe Relays, Richmond meet, McCush Relays, Osage Invitational, California meet, Fulton and Tri-County Conference meet at Blair Oaks.

The Jack McCush Relays will be Boonville’s only meet this season on April 12th at the BHS Sports Complex starting at 3:30 p.m. The conference meet will take place on May 2nd, followed by districts on May 11, sectionals on May 18 and state on May 24-25.

The Boonville Pirates tennis team will hit the road for the start of the 2019 season on March 18th against School of the Osage starting at 4 p.m.

Boonville Pirates tennis coach Stephanie Green said 21 boys took part in the first week of practice at the high school tennis courts.

With eight returning lettermen from last year, Green said the first week of practice was used more for muscle memory and getting the players into proper form and footwork. “We’re working on ground strokes, ball control and team building,” Green said.

The Boonville Pirates tennis team will play nine matches during the regular season along with tournaments at Boonville, Warrensburg (JV), Osage, team districts and individual districts.

As for the Boonville Pirates golf team, head coach Rob VanderLinden said eight golfers reported for practice for the first week.

With six of those eight returning from last year, VanderLinden said like any sport that plays outside the weather conditions effect their ability to practice.

“The course was too wet on Monday but we were able to play a few holes on Tuesday,” VanderLinden said, “and the rest of the week we will practice inside. Over the past few years, the golf program has acquired indoor practice equipment. We have two nets to hit into, two different types of turf mats to hit off of, and three putting mats to practice. We have the equipment set up inside Hail Ridge Golf Course maintenance shed. Although these are not ideal conditions, it does give us more options than we’ve had in the past.”

The Boonville Pirates golf team will play a seven matches during the regular season along with tournaments at Grain Valley, Boonville Masters, Moberly Sacred Heart and Tri-County Conference Tournament.

The Pirate golfers will open the 2019 season on the road against Fulton on March 18th starting at 4 p.m. Boonville’s first home meet will be on Tuesday, March 19th against the California Pintos starting at 4.



