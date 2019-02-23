Truman senior guard Don Edmondson had a career night.

He scored a career-high 27 points on the strength of five 3-pointers to help guide the Patriots to a 66-59 Suburban Large Seven Conference victory over the Lee’s Summit Tigers Friday in their regular-season finale.

“I am so proud of Don and how he played,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “His teammates did a great job of finding him. The most impressive part of his game was he did not take one single bad shot.”

Kaimen Lennox added 14 points for the Patriots (13-12, 5-7 Large Seven), Jeilel Phillips chipped in with 11 and Cardell Hall Jr. had 10.

Truman led 22-11 at the end of the first period and went into halftime up 38-25. Lee’s Summit cut the lead to 52-43 going into the fourth.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 58, BLUE SPRINGS 46: The Wildcats were in good position to win their regular-season finale as they led 39-36 going into the fourth quarter.

However, the Panthers outscored Blue Springs 23-7 in the fourth to take a Suburban Big Six Conference victory Friday.

Blue Springs trailed 18-14 at the end of the first period and trailed 24-21 at halftime. The Wildcats took a three-point lead going into the fourth, but they were unable to hang on.

Kyle Bruce and Cooper Willich led the Wildcats (8-17, 3-7 Big Six) with 10 points each.

OAK GROVE 84, HARRISONVILLE 69: Oak Grove blitzed host Harrisonville for 51 second-half points to rally from a seven-point halftime deficit for a conference win in its regular-season finale.

Trey Bryant led the charge, scoring 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half. The Panthers, trailing 40-33 at halftime, outscored the Wildcats 22-15 in the third quarter to tie it at 55. The Panthers scored 29 points in the final quarter to break the tie.

“It was a yeoman’s effort. The guys never stopped believing,” Panthers coach Ty Hames said. “It was really a team effort and they guys really shared the ball well.”

Tully Thomsen added 22 points, Ely Wycoff had 18 and Tihjani Jackson chipped in with 15 to help lead Oak Grove (19-5, 8-2 MRVC West).

Girls

TRUMAN 71, LEE’S SUMMIT 34: Truman senior Kaylie Simonds had the game of her life.

She scored a career-high 30 points on 10 of 14 shooting from the floor, including 5 of 8 from behind the 3-point line, to lead the Patriots to a Suburban Large Seven rout of Lee’s Summit Friday.

“Kaylie had a career game on senior night. It was storybook stuff,” Truman coach Steve Cassity said. “She hit a few threes early and then erupted from there. Nobody deserves it more. Kaylie has made career out of being a ‘play hard’ kid. It was nice to see her show her scoring prowess tonight.”

Truman (13-12, 6-6 Large Seven) shot 51 percent from the floor, including 43 percent from behind the arc. Senior Rosie Braley had 16 points and six rebounds, junior Deon Monroe added 14 points and six rebounds and Becca Gilpin chipped in with 10 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.