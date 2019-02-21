The Grain Valley’s girls basketball team’s defense allowed its offense to catch up Wednesday night.

Trailing 29-24 entering the final period, the Eagles outscored the host Bulldogs 18-9 to claim a 42-37 Suburban Small Seven victory and avenge two earlier losses to Grandview.

“We started off incredibly slowly, but we finally got into a little rhythm late,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said. “We did a good job defensively the whole game but we had enough offense to get us out of there with a win.

“It was a good win because they had beaten use twice already. We were tough. We were not always great, but we were always tough.”

Brittney McKay led the fourth-quarter surge by sinking 7 of 8 free throws for half of her 14 points. Gracie LaForge finished with a team-high 16 points and Keely Hill added seven as Grain Valley improved to 10-14 overall and finished 5-7 in the conference.

The Eagles tied it 20-20 at halftime but Grandview grabbed the lead with a 9-4 advantage in the third quarter.

OAK GROVE 48, HARRISONVILLE 35: Oak Grove used a big third quarter Wednesday to claim its third MRVC West win in three days.

Trailing 22-21 at halftime, the Panthers outscored the host Wildcats 19-8 in the third to grab a 40-30 lead.

Mya Blansit led the way, scoring 17 points. Lilli Weir added 11 and Kelsey Webb chipped in with seven as the Panthers improved to 9-14 overall and 5-4 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West.

The Panthers will open Class 4 District 14 play Saturday against Excelsior Springs at Kearney High School. The game will also count as the final MRVC West game for both schools.

PARK HILL 44, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 42: It was a special night for Broncos senior Anija Frazier, who scored 19 points and reached the 1,000-point plateau Wednesday.

However, her team couldn’t quite pull out the win in a loss to the Trojans in Suburban Big Six Conference action.

Park Hill and Lee’s Summit North were tied at 13 at the end of the first quarter but the Broncos fell behind 27-23 at halftime. Park Hill extended the lead to 37-32 at the end of three quarters and North won the fourth 10-7, but it wasn’t enough.

Mimi Brown added 12 points and Lauren Draney had nine for the Broncos (4-18, 2-8).

Boys

GRANDVIEW 62, GRAIN VALLEY 48: Grandview used a 17-7 advantage in the second quarter to hold off a challenge from Grain Valley in a Suburban Small Seven matchup Wednesday.

The host Bulldogs extended a 17-15 first-quarter lead to 34-22 at halftime with their big second quarter.

“Grandview is an extremely talented team, one of the best in the city,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “We battled them tonight for 32 minutes. Their athleticism got the best of us in the end, but our kids fought the whole game. If we fix a few things, this effort has the potential to spring us into the district tournament with a lot of confidence.”

Josh Kilpatrick tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles. Caden Matlon added 12 points and Cole Keller had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Eagles dropped to 15-9 overall and 7-4 in the conference.