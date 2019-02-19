The Grain Valley girls swimming and diving team has its first all-state performers and its first points at the state meet.

Divers Hayden Meyer earned all-state honors with a fifth-place finish with 346.90 points in Saturday’s one-meter diving finals at the Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Swimming and Diving Championships at St. Peters Rec-Plex. Abigail Castle earned honorable mention all-state honors with a 15th-place finish at 312.25.

Diver Piper Barnard qualified but failed to make it out of the early rounds.

Junior swimmer Rachel Turpin finished 21st in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.44) in Friday’s preliminaries.