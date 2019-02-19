The William Chrisman girls basketball team is just one Suburban Middle Seven Conference win away from at least a share of a league title.

Gia Moore scored 15 points to lead the Bears to a 62-26 blowout of host Raytown Monday.

Jacque David added 10 points as the Bears improved to 10-1 in the conference and 22-2 overall.

Amanda Szopinski added nine points, Jennifer David and Jolee Spinks each had eight and Jaleena David chipped in with seven for the Bears, who jumped to a 21-7 first-quarter lead and extended it to 40-14 by halftime.

BELTON 45, FORT OSAGE 36: The Indians’ offense struggled in the first half and were never able to recover in a Suburban Middle Seven Conference loss Monday.

Fort Osage trailed 13-3 at the end of the first period and went into halftime down 22-12. The Indians went into the fourth behind 39-23 before the Pirates closed it out.

Kiyley Flowers led Fort Osage (10-13, 4-6) with 15 points and Alecia Monday added 10.

“Rough first half followed by a superb fight in the second half,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said.

BLUE SPRINGS 45, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 30: A strong started propelled Blue Springs to a Suburban Big Six victory over visiting Ray-Pec Monday.

The Wildcats jumped to a 16-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back while improving to 12-10 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

Jayla Sample scored 14 points and Ja'Cole Johnson added 10 to help power the Wildcats.

Boys

FORT OSAGE 56, BELTON 47: The Indians offense struggled at times, but their defense stepped up in a win over the Pirates Monday in Suburban Middle Seven Conference action.

The Indians led 17-15 at the end of the first period and went into halftime up 28-20. Belton cut the lead to 39-32 going into the final quarter, but Fort Osage outscored Belton 17-15 in the fourth to close out the win.

Ty Baker led the Indians (18-4, 7-3) with 18 points, Jared Larson added 14 and Tristan Turner chipped in with 10.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 68, BLUE SPRINGS 48: The Broncos seniors all contributed in a Suburban Big Six Conference win against the Wildcats Monday.

Javaunte Hawkins led the Broncos (20-3, 8-0) with 24 points, including five 3-pointers. Mikel Henderson added 15 points, Christian Carter had seven and Elijah Smith, Devon Richardson and Jack Gatti each had six each.

“They turned us over 24 times tonight. They also extended possessions by securing too many offensive rebounds and getting extra 3-point opportunities,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “Tough to beat a team of their caliber when giving them that many extra possessions.”

Eli Wingert scored 12 points and Najee Williams added 10 as Blue Springs fell to 7-16 overall and 3-6 in league play.

GRAIN VALLEY 71, PLATTE COUNTY 43: The Grain Valley boys basketball team stormed out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter and never let up in a win over Platte County Monday in Suburban Small Seven Conference action.

The Eagles went into halftime up 40-24 and extended the advantage to 63-33 going into the final period.

Josh Kilpatrick had a game-best 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor for the Eagles (15-8, 6-3). Cole Keller had a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) and added five blocks. Kevin Gutierrez added 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

“The game had to be moved to our North Middle School about an hour and a half before tip due to a power outage at the high school,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “There were plenty of distractions and our kids didn’t flinch. We did a great job of establishing the inside early and then were able to play from the inside out the rest of the game.”

OAK GROVE 61, PLEASANT HILL 30: Oak Grove will play host to Warrensburg tonight with the MRVC West title on the line after a rout of visiting Pleasant Hill Monday.

The Panthers grabbed a 32-23 halftime lead and pulled away in the fourth by holding the Roosters scoreless in a 16-0 run.

“We really played well in the third quarter,” Panthers coach Ty Hames said. “We contested shots and got out in transition and really shared the ball well tonight.”

Brenden Marsh sank four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 16 points. Trey Bryant added 15 points and Tully Thomsen had nine for the Panthers, who take a 17-4 and 6-1 record into tonight’s battle against Warrensburg (16-3, 7-0).