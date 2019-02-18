Kameron Misner came within feet of hitting a grand slam in the ninth inning, but his fly ball to center field instead was the final out of the game as the Missouri baseball team fell 4-2 at North Florida on Sunday.

After the Tigers failed to record a hit for three straight innings, their bats woke up in the ninth and loaded the bases with two outs.

But a win for the Tigers (1-2) was not to be.

"There was really not a lot of energy and it's hard to believe that we'd struggle with energy going into game three of the season,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said in a news release. “... I thought we couldn't put anything together and we waited until the ninth inning to really try to kick it in."

Junior southpaw Jacob Cantleberry pitched six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts in his Missouri debut. He allowed just three hits.

But North Florida (2-1) used a four-run seventh inning to capture a series-clinching victory.

"What an outstanding performance by Jacob,” Bieser said. “It's a shame that we wasted that start.”

Tony Ortiz posted a pair of RBIs for the Tigers, scoring Alex Peterson in both the first and third to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead that ultimately didn’t stick.

Missouri is scheduled to play at Florida A&M at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.