COLUMBIA — Back to their roots, indeed.

After finishing second at last season’s Class 3 state tournament by 2.5 points, the Neosho Wildcats came back this season perhaps hungrier than ever and more focused on the grand prize and they took just that by earning their sixth state title in seven seasons with 141.5 points, four more than second place Kearney.

Kearney shall remember four points, just like it made Neosho remember 2.5 points.

Individual state champions Cayden Auch (126 pounds) and Braxton Barnes (145) led the Wildcats and Drayke Perry (182) and Zane Persinger (220) both reached the state finals for the first time.

Additionally, Landon Kivett (106) finished fourth, Kolton Sanders (132) sixth, and Alec Rothman (152) fifth to give the Wildcats seven medalists overall, one more than Kearney.

They say that it’s difficult to beat the same opponent twice or three times. Well, Auch defeated McDonald County junior Oscar Ortiz for the fourth time this season, a 4-3 decision for the state championship. Auch defeated Ortiz earlier this season at Neosho, Branson, and districts, all in championship matches. Auch handed Ortiz four of his five losses on the season.

Auch, 39-1 overall, pinned Helias Catholic’s Alexsey Salaz in 3 minutes, 22 seconds in the semis, won a 15-0 tech fall against Hillsboro’s James Short, and pinned William Christian’s Jose Muravilla in 1:15 to start the tournament.

Auch earned his second state title in as many seasons.

Missouri recruit Barnes closed out his prep career in style with his first state title and he gave Liberty’s Christian Zeik his first and only loss with a commanding 13-2 major decision for that crown.

En route to the finals, Barnes won a 7-4 semifinal decision against Warrensburg’s Colby Benge, won a 5-3 quarterfinal decision against Grain Valley’s Trent Legrotte, and pinned Webster’s Charles Getz in 5:03 to open his run.

Barnes earned three state medals during his career, and finished his senior season 54-4 overall, Neosho’s best individual record this season.

Perry ran into unbeaten Sam East of Harrisonville in the finals and the Harrisonville senior East earned a 11-1 major against his younger counterpart.

Perry won a 9-7 decision against Rockwood Summit’s Karthik Mogallapu in the semifinals and pinned Ladue Horton Watkins’ Callen Morley in 3:30 and Hillsboro’s Zach McNees in 5:12 in earlier matches.

Perry, a two-time state medalist in as many seasons, finished 40-8 overall.

Like Perry, Persinger ran into a formidable opponent in the finals, in his case Union’s Haiden Meyer and Meyer (46-1) took a 5-0 decision.

Persinger racked up three wins by pin en route to the finals, points vital to Neosho winning a team state title. He took down Rockwood Summit’s Desean Preyer in 1:07, Clayton’s Jeremiah Austin in 5:18, and Camdenton’s Cort Petty in 2:43.

Persinger finished 42-13 overall.

Kivett earned his first state medal and notched three wins at state, including two by pinfall. Kivett pinned Republic’s Wyatt George in 3:27 in the consolation semis and Festus’ Dillon French in 1:37 in his first state match. Kivett also won a 11-6 decision against Ladue Horton Watkins’ Manareldeen Fajors in the quarters. Kivett’s first loss came against state champion Eli Ashcroft from Kearney.

Kivett finished 46-16 overall.

Rothman finished out his high school career with a state medal and surpassed 50 wins on the season with four at state bringing him to a 52-10 overall record.

Rothman won a 16-10 decision against Smithville’s Blake Ackerman for fifth and pinned Pacific’s Nathan Murray in 1:06 in his opening match.

However, Rothman’s key victories came in two rounds of consolation matches, as he pinned McDonald County’s Jack Teague in 2:38 and won a 11-1 major against Willard’s Tallon Heimbach.

Rothman earned bonus points and stayed alive to earn a medal.

Like Rothman, Sanders won a pair of critical consolation matches that made another big contribution to Neosho’s team state title.

Sanders pinned Desoto’s Devin Francis in 2:34 and won a 4-3 decision against Republic’s Michael Taylor that kept Sanders alive and gave him a chance for a medal.

In his opening match Thursday, Sanders pinned Fort Zumwalt South’s Nicholas Hoven in 1:13.

Sanders finished his junior season 52-9 overall.

— For McDonald County, Ortiz pinned three opponents en route to the finals, Platte County’s Nick Maddux in 5:56, Fort Zumwalt South’s Benjamin Lindley in 3:04, and Rolla’s Zach Fennell in 4:48. Ortiz handed Fennell two of the three losses he endured this season. Ortiz, McDonald County’s first state champion (a title he won the previous season), finished 43-5 overall this season.

Teague won one match, pinning Platte County’s Blaine Keuhn in 3:36, before elimination and finished his season 33-12 overall.

CLASS 3 STATE WRESTLING

at Mizzou Arena, Columbia

Team scores — Neosho 141.5, Kearney 137.5, Smithville 114, Pacific 91, Rockwood Summit 83, Lebanon 78, Willard 71.5, Rolla 71, St. Charles 60, Helias Catholic 59, Desoto 50, Platte County 47, Farmington 45, Hannibal 44.5, Grain Valley 40, Ladue Horton Watkins 37.5, Fort Zumwalt South 37, Harrisonville 36.5, Warrensburg 34, Marshfield 33.5, William Chrisman 32, Republic 30, Union 30, Liberty 29, Hillsboro 27, McDonald County 27, Webb City 25, Camdenton 24, Carl Junction 21, Branson 20, Washington 18, Warrenton 16, Van Horn 15, Cape Girardeau Central 14, Webster 10, Hazelwood East 8, North County 8, Fort Zumwalt East 6, Parkway West 5, Clayton 4, Festus 3, Grandview 3, Poplar Bluff 3, St. Mary’s 3, Minnetonka 3, Parkview 2, MICDS 1, Sikeston 1.

Individual champions — 106, Eli Ashcroft, Kearney. 113, Austin Wadlow, Farmington. 120, Jacob Mann, Ladue Horton Watkins. 126, Cayden Auch, Neosho. 132, Nathan Pulliam, Rolla. 138, Mitchell Bohlken, Smithville. 145, Braxton Barnes, Neosho. 152, Sam Frankowski, Rockwood Summit. 160, Cody Aebersold, Kearney. 170, Brett Mordecai, Kearney. 182, Sam East, Harrisonville. 195, Evan Brooks, Rockwood Summit. 220, Haiden Meyer, Union. 285, David Toese, William Chrisman.