Moberly Area Community College women retuned home from Sedalia on Saturday night earning a 66-62 win against State Fair CC.

Kaysie Newson had 18 points, Chatori Tyler added 17 and Chrishey Wilkes 11 for the Lady Greryhounds (12-13, 4-4 Region 16).

No game information was made available prior to newspaper deadline.

MACC women joined the men's team Monday in hosting Metropolitan CC of Kansas City in a make up game, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday the Lady Greyhounds host region rival Crowder College of Neosho.